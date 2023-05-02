Addentax Group Corp. Pursues Collaborations with Two Textile Companies in China for Digital Transformations and AI Advancements

SHENZHEN, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addentax Group Corp. ("Addentax" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that its intentions to collaborate with Zhejiang Jinsuo Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("Jinsuo") and Zhejiang Weicheng Textile Co., Ltd. ("Weicheng") to reinforce the digital transformations in the textile industry and jointly explore the development in artificial intelligent ("AI").

During the meeting the Company held on April 28, 2023 with Jinsuo, both companies agreed to enhance textile productions by developing AI-driven robots to automate labor-intensive tasks, including but not limited to material handling and cutting, etc., to improve precision and accuracy, to increase productivity, and to reduce errors.

During the meeting the Company held on April 29, 2023 with Weicheng, both companies outlined plans to outlined plans to develop an AI-based analytics system for predicting demands, optimizing production schedules and managing inventory levels in real-time. The system is anticipated to proactively identify and mitigate supply chain risks by addressing potential issues early on.

Addentax intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with each of Jinsuo and Weicheng upon finalizing the scope and terms of the collaboration by May 2023.

About Addentax Group Corp.

Addentax Group Corp. is an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies. Its garment manufacturing business consists of sales made principally to wholesaler located in China. The logistics business consists of delivery and courier services covering 79 cities in seven provinces and two municipalities in China. The property management and subleasing business provides shops subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in garment market. The epidemic prevention supplies business consists of manufacturing and distribution of epidemic prevention products and resale of epidemic prevention supplies purchased from third parties in both domestic and overseas markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.addentax.com/.

