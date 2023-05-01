TISAX's AL3 standard further positions STRADVISION as an excellent partner providing unparalleled reliability in the level of information security

The achievement spurs STRADVISION's focus on global business expansion, including the European market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION , an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, has received the highest assessment level (AL3) of TISAX® (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange), covering the highest requirements of various assessment objectives.

STRADVISION Receives European Automotive Industry’s Top Information Security Management Standard, TISAX AL3 (PRNewswire)

TISAX's assessment is an important information security entry permit for the German auto supply chain. It shows that STRADVISION has reached the optimal standard in the European automotive industry to provide safe and reliable services to OEM customers across the region and globally.

TISAX was jointly developed in 2017 by VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry) and ENX (European Network Exchange) as an information security and exchange platform for the automotive industry. Based on the VDA's information security assessment requirements in 2017, TISAX is committed to promoting automotive industry suppliers (including parts manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers) to meet the information security requirements of different relevant parties (particularly automakers). This ensures that TISAX's assessment results can be recognized, exchanged, and trusted widely to reduce the high cost of repeated automaker inspections.

"STRADVISION's OEM customers, especially in Europe, tend to require strict security-related standards when selecting parts suppliers," STRADVISION COO and USA CEO Sunny Lee said. "This is especially true when considering the global standards and ESG framework by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Our strategy is to expand our presence in global markets, including Europe, based on unique technology and top-notch security management capabilities."

The assessment of STRADVISION was conducted on-site by DQS, a world-renowned TISAX assessment provider, who visited STRADVISION's data center, development center, production center, and offices to observe multiple aspects of the company's information security. This included information collection, storage, and processing, as well as work equipment, IT systems, and related contractors. Through the strict audit process, STRADVISION obtained the top level of TISAX labeling, including a "Very High" capability of handling information with high protection needs. The achievement for STRADVISION follows their prior obtaining of ISO information security management system certification (ISO/IEC 27001:2013), and demonstrates that STRADVISION's information security management system has met the optimal requirements of the European automotive industry.

STRADVISION also recently became a member of both the VDA and CLEPA (European Association of Automotive Suppliers) and has opened new offices in Friedrichshafen and Dusseldorf, Germany. In addition, the company's proprietary SVNet software was once again selected as the 'Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems' during the 2022 AutoSens Awards in Brussels, Belgium.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Friedrichshafen, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software has achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

