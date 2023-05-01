New Study Demonstrates The SaltFacial's Non-Invasive Method for Enhancing Efficacy of Exosomes and Improving Skin Quality

CARDIFF, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology has shown that The SaltFacial, a non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatment, can enhance the efficacy of exosomes and improve skin quality through safe and effective methods. "This is the first publication to show that combining The SaltFacial with exosomes can significantly improve their efficacy without breaking the skin. This is an exciting development for the field of non-invasive skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Gregory Chernoff, a renowned cosmetic surgeon and expert in the latest non-surgical therapies.

The objective of this study was to develop safe, reproducible methods of improving topical exosome absorption to enhance the quality of skin. Exosomes are tiny particles that are naturally produced by the body and play a vital role in cell-to-cell communication. They are often used in skin rejuvenation treatments to promote healing and regeneration of skin cells.

The study used all 3 technologies of The SaltFacial to enhance the efficacy of exosomes. The SaltFacial is a non-invasive three-step treatment that uses natural sea salt, ultrasound, and LED light therapy to exfoliate, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. The salt exfoliation step helps to remove dead skin cells and impurities, while ultrasound technology enhances the ability of skin cells to utilize exosomes. This allows the exosomes to deliver their active ingredients more effectively, resulting in improved skin texture, firmness, and elasticity. Finally, LED light therapy helps to stimulate collagen production and reduce inflammation, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

"We are excited to demonstrate that The SaltFacial can enhance the efficacy of exosomes and improve skin quality through safe and reproducible methods," said Allan Danto, CEO and President of SaltMED. "Our treatment has been shown to effectively enhance the delivery of exosomes to deeper layers of the skin, leading to superior outcomes. We believe that this study will have a significant impact on the development of safe and effective skin rejuvenation treatments without breaking the skin."

With this new research showing the effectiveness of combining The SaltFacial with exosomes, it is likely to become an even more popular option for those looking to improve the appearance of their skin without undergoing invasive treatments.

For more information on The SaltFacial and how it can help you achieve youthful, radiant skin, please visit www.saltmed.com.

