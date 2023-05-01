Mintal Tracker Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

Mintal Tracker was recognized for providing users with an easy way to achieve healthier sleep

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintal Tracker, a sleep tracking app driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that offers a scientific approach to healthier sleep, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Health & Wellness category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

Mintal Tracker utilizes an AI algorithm to detect sleep apnea, snoring, sleep talking and more, and provides an in-depth sleep report to improve users' sleep quality. In addition, the app gives users access to hundreds of sleep aid resources, a library of 500+ audio and video content tracks, an AI-generated art feature to draw their dreams and more.

"Our main goal at Mintal is to provide our users with tools to achieve overall better sleep and healthier lives," said Tiffany Zhang, product lead of Mintal. "We are honored to be selected for the American Business Awards and seen as a health and wellness leader; we strive to continue to provide our users with the most advanced sleep products, so they can improve their overall well-being.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety, or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide.

