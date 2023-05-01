COSORI Launches 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer, Compact and Functional with Four Easy Preset Modes

New "Easier Than Ever Before" Air Fryer Model Launches, Designed to Support Healthier Lifestyles for Single Households at Low Price Point

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand* that promotes nutritious, healthy living announces the launch of its smallest models, the COSORI Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer. This model is compact, affordable and efficient with four easy to use preset modes.

The COSORI Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer will quickly become a kitchen staple for single households because this model is multi-functional, so cooking one-person meals is easier than ever. The functions and features include:

Multifunctional with four popular functions including air fry, roast, bake and reheat all compatible with a one-touch panel with clean display and only four icons.

Nonstick and dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate for better cooking results and easier, simpler clean up.

Compact and powerful at 900W holding temperatures of 170-400 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking food faster.

Automatic shutoff if the air fryer overheats and when the basket is removed.

Customizable presets allowing the user to set and preset custom times and temperatures.

Quiet and operational, avoiding noisy interruptions.

"The COSORI Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer is the perfect starter product for those looking to experiment with air fryers for the first time, making it perfect for single households such as college kids or young professionals," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "We're thrilled to offer another reliable, every day-use kitchen tool that is budget-friendly to help simplify the process of cooking daily meals."

With a compact and sleek design, this 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer saves countertop space, eliminates clutter and is easy to store and transport. This product requires significantly less oil or fat compared to traditional deep fryers while still creating crispy exteriors and juicy interiors. Plus, the unique safety auto shutoff and protection feature will automatically shut off the air fryer when the basket is removed or if the product overheats.

The COSORI Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer is now available on COSORI.com or Amazon for just $50 in Black, Gray, White, Red and Blue. For additional information, visit COSORI.com .

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos and brands does not imply endorsement.

*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales

