Barton Associates Announces Fifth Annual "Locum Heroes" Contest

PEABODY, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, the fourth largest health staffing company in the U.S., is now accepting nominations for their fifth annual "Locum Heroes" contest that recognizes locum tenens providers who have made a difference on and off assignment in a selfless pursuit of patient care. Winners will get a $2,500 dollar donation made in their name to a charity of their choice, and $2,500 as a prize for themselves.

Nominations will be accepted May 1 through June 2, and can be submitted on Barton Associates' Locum Heroes nomination page .

Nominated healthcare medical providers must have worked at least one locum tenens assignment within the year of the event through any locum tenens staffing agency.

After all of the nominations are received, a panel of healthcare providers from various specialities and backgrounds will select one deserving provider as Barton Associates Locum Hero.

Last year's winner was Dr. Leo Alonso, "whose dedication to treating patients and training doctors epitomizes the selfless, healing spirit of the locum tenens healthcare providers we're fortunate to work with," said Rob Indresano, Chief Executive Officer for Barton Associates. "The way Dr. Alonso embraces locum tenens work as a means to dedicate more time to helping others is a reminder that everyone can be a hero, and we hope this recognition will encourage others to follow in his life-changing footsteps."

Barton Associates recognizes the exceptional work that locum tenens providers do every day. Whether they choose assignments in underserved areas, make a difference in a facility affected by a staffing shortage, dedicate their time between contracts to make a difference in their community, or help humankind by providing their skills or resources, Barton Associates is honored to work with these "locum heroes".

Learn more about past winners, Leo Alonso, DO (2022), Prerna Mona Khanna, MD (2021), Heather Harper, FNP (2020), Whitney Holmes, CNP (2019), and Neilly Buckalew, MD (2019) who all exemplify the spirit of Barton's Locum Heroes Contest.

