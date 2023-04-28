First Student Applauds U.S. EPA Grant Program for Electric Buses

Latest Funding Will Spur the Transition to Clean School Transportation for Children Across the Country

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the largest operator of electric school buses in North America, applauds the Biden-Harris Administration for announcing $400 million in grants for electric school buses. First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews issued the following statement:

"This latest round of funding from the U.S. EPA is an important step toward ensuring cleaner air, better learning experiences, and healthier futures for children across the country. Replacing just one diesel school bus with an electric school bus can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 pounds each year, improving health outcomes for children and communities. This latest funding recognizes the importance of electric school buses in meeting our nation's climate goals and improving the lives of future generations.

"First Student is proud to lead the way on school bus electrification with our commitment to transition 30,000 diesel buses to electric by 2035. We look forward to working with the communities we currently serve as well as other school districts to apply for this new U.S. EPA funding, helping accelerate the transition to electric and creating a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our student passengers."

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

