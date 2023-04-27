TapPay Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments

TAIPEI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TapPay, which is one of the top 100 fintech companies selected by KPMG, has officially enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay iOS app for merchants in Taiwan. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the TapPay app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed, and will be available for TapPay's merchants across industries such as dining, entertainment, and more.

Using Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure and private. With Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay app, at checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

To get started with Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can download the TapPay app from the Apple App Store and follow the instructions to apply for an account through the TapPay app. Once their application is approved, they will receive a notification email from TapPay. From here, merchants can begin using Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay app to accept in-person contactless payments using an iPhone XS or later running iOS 16.4 or later.

TapPay Vice President Joseph Liao stated, "In response to the prevalence of non-cash transactions, we're excited to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for our merchants. We're looking forward to merchants being able to accept payments seamlessly through Tap to Pay on iPhone, which will make it suitable for tableside checkout, exhibition markets, pop-up stores, and delivery payments. With greater flexibility at checkout and payment acceptance through Tap to Pay on iPhone, payments can be made anytime, anywhere, regardless of the store's environment or scene."

TapPay is not only an expert in e-commerce payment solutions, providing robust payment support for numerous e-commerce websites, but also through in-person payment solutions, further assisting merchants in accelerating the checkout process, improving checkout success rates, and increasing sales effectiveness.

TapPay leverages technology as its core, enhancing digital financial technology services, and combining multiple channels to provide businesses and consumers with more convenient and secure all-round financial technology products. Now, with TapPay's exclusive online system, individuals and businesses can apply anytime via the "TapPay" app downloaded on the Apple App Store.

About TapPay

TapPay (Cherri Tech, Inc.), established in 2015, is a third-party payment service company that has partnered with over 10,000 stores, including FamilyMart, Carrefour, and KKday. In 2018, TapPay became a security code partner with VISA and Mastercard in the Asia-Pacific region and was recognized by renowned consulting firm KPMG as one of the top 100 fintech companies worldwide.

Starting in 2022, TapPay began expanding internationally with providing technical support to assist merchants in entering the Japanese market. With an annual Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) exceeding 100 billion, TapPay has once again proven its exceptional business and technological capabilities in the payment industry.

For more information, please refer to TapPay official website: https://www.tappaysdk.com/taiwan-zhtw

