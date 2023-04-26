WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD CHAIR

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN)—a non-partisan non-profit that educates, organizes and inspires women to seek public office—announced Joel Noyes as the new Chair of the Board at their second annual National Summit in San Diego, CA.

"WPLN has always been open to and grateful for the support of male allies who recognize the need for diverse voices at decision-making tables and who work to elevate them," said Martinez. "In short, we can't do this work alone."

Noyes is the Director of Government & External Affairs for Hess Corporation. With two decades of legislative, political, communications and corporate experience, he serves as the lead for legislative initiatives at both the federal and state levels, and also manages corporate social responsibility activities for the company's U.S. operational assets.

"I'm honored to serve as the Chair of the WPLN Board of Directors," expressed Noyes. "My motivation to be involved with WPLN is rooted in my desire for my 6-year-old daughter to grow up and see more women in leadership positions that are a reflection of her. And I want her to see the path that has been blazed by other women, to be inspired by that, and toknow there are no limitations to what she can accomplish."

"I also believe there's a big role for men to play in helping women to take on more leadership and professional opportunities," said Noyes.

Noyes has been on WPLN's Board of Directors for three years. In 2021, he received ALLY Energy's G.R.I.T. Award, which recognized him as an Ally and Male Champion for women and diversity. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, as well as the Louisiana Mid-continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA), where he also serves as Chairman.

"Joel's willingness to leverage his network, use his experience and collaborate with the greater WPLN Board makes him an invaluable asset," said Martinez. "This appointment recognizes Joel's efforts and sincere commitment to our mission and elevates him as an example to others across industries and across the country."

Other members of the WPLN Board of Directors include:

Jenifer Sarver - Immediate Past Chair of the Board - CEO of Sarver Strategies

Valerie Dowling - Vice Chair of the Board - Director of the Women's Democracy Network at the International Republican Institute

Larissa Martinez - Founder and President of WPLN

Jessica Rubie - Secretary of the Board - Chief of Staff, College Track

Amy Whited - Treasurer of the Board - Founder of Pink Granite Foundation

Matthew Ralston - Senior Manager of State Affairs in the Atlanta office of Troutman Pepper Strategies

WPLN works to remove the barriers that hold women back from getting involved in politics or running for office by providing training programs, support and mentorship networks. WPLN provides free childcare at every training program, including at our National Summit.

WPLN accepts applications for our Board positions on a rolling basis. Interested candidates can apply here: https://womenspublicleadership.net/board-of-directors-apply

