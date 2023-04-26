WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Price-led organic growth, strong operational execution, and continuing acquisition activity drive strong start to 2023

Revenue of $1.901 billion , up 15.4%

Net income (a) of $197.8 million and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $566.9 million

Net income and adjusted net income (b) of $0.77 and $0.89 per share, respectively

Net cash provided by operating activities of $442.4 million and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $274.0 million

On track to achieve full year outlook as provided in February, with potential upside from any additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Record solid waste pricing growth, strong operational execution and continuing acquisition activity in the first quarter provided a strong start to the year. Q1 was recognized to be a difficult year-over-year comparison given the precipitous decline in resource recovery values during the second half of 2022, and results in the period were further affected by weather-related impacts to solid waste roll-off activity and landfill volumes, particularly on the West Coast. Underlying adjusted EBITDA(b) margins were in line with our expectations, but acquisitions completed since the year-ago period were 30 basis points dilutive to reported margins, or more than 20 basis points higher than expected, given the disproportionate weather-related impacts on West Coast acquisitions," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "Continued visibility on pricing, improving trends in labor availability and retention, and recent normalization of weather patterns position us to deliver the full year outlook we provided in February. And as we also noted then, upside potential to this outlook remains from any additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures. We've already closed approximately $45 million of acquired revenue year-to-date, and currently expect that pace of activity to continue throughout the year."

Q1 2023 Results

Revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.901 billion, up from $1.646 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $314.7 million, which included $4.3 million primarily in transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items. This compares to operating income of $273.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, which included $6.6 million primarily related to transaction-related expenses. Net income in the first quarter was $197.8 million, or $0.77 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $180.3 million, or $0.69 per share on a diluted basis of 259.6 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the first quarter was $230.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, up from $213.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the first quarter was $566.9 million, as compared to $502.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to first quarter earnings on April 27th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 4, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #6074895.

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on April 27th, providing the Company's second quarter 2023 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed $500 million to the advancement of such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. The Company's 2022 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement, and introduces new emissions reduction targets. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2023 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023









Revenues

$ 1,646,255

$ 1,900,503 Operating expenses:











Cost of operations



989,518



1,146,941 Selling, general and administrative



163,414



193,667 Depreciation



179,950



204,059 Amortization of intangibles



37,635



39,282 Impairments and other operating items



1,878



1,865 Operating income



273,860



314,689













Interest expense



(41,324)



(68,353) Interest income



137



2,715 Other income (expense), net



(3,466)



3,174 Income before income tax provision



229,207



252,225













Income tax provision



(48,839)



(54,389) Net income



180,368



197,836 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(44)



(23) Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 180,324

$ 197,813













Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:











Basic

$ 0.70

$ 0.77













Diluted

$ 0.69

$ 0.77













Shares used in the per share calculations:











Basic



258,946,933



257,372,942 Diluted



259,560,983



257,988,971



























Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.255

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 78,637

$ 133,860

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,939 and $22,239 at

December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively



833,862



814,680

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



205,146



185,718

Total current assets



1,117,645



1,134,258

















Restricted cash



102,727



106,625

Restricted investments



68,099



74,358

Property and equipment, net



6,950,915



6,956,620

Operating lease right-of-use assets



192,506



195,030

Goodwill



6,902,297



6,940,567

Intangible assets, net



1,673,917



1,697,193

Other assets, net



126,497



122,443

Total assets

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,227,094

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 638,728

$ 526,229

Book overdraft



15,645



21,067

Deferred revenue



325,002



336,613

Accrued liabilities



431,247



390,195

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



35,170



34,078

Current portion of contingent consideration



60,092



64,489

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,759



10,513

Total current liabilities



1,512,643



1,383,184

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,890,149



6,921,839

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



165,462



169,051

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



21,323



21,333

Deferred income taxes



1,013,742



1,041,152

Other long-term liabilities



417,640



451,571

Total liabilities



10,020,959



9,988,130

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2022; 257,547,090 shares issued and 257,487,434 shares outstanding at

March 31, 2023



3,271,958



3,274,564

Additional paid-in capital



244,076



238,484

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,830)



(60,572)

Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023,

respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



3,649,494



3,781,519

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,108,698



7,233,995

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,946



4,969

Total equity



7,113,644



7,238,964

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,227,094



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



















Three months ended March 31,





2022

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 180,368

$ 197,836

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



2,090



1,910

Depreciation



179,950



204,059

Amortization of intangibles



37,635



39,282

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



38,378



28,229

Current period provision for expected credit losses



3,022



2,247

Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,195



1,621

Share-based compensation



14,635



18,469

Interest accretion



4,448



4,884

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(52)



(637)

Other



382



(2,937)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(21,154)



(52,605)

Net cash provided by operating activities



440,897



442,358

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(355,212)



(144,611)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(152,318)



(175,786)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



15,012



1,260

Other



2,637



1,378

Net cash used in investing activities



(489,881)



(317,759)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



1,305,288



336,649

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(505,597)



(320,027)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(3,571)



(1,319)

Change in book overdraft



87



5,421

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(424,999)



-

Payments for cash dividends



(59,391)



(65,788)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(17,236)



(22,966)

Debt issuance costs



(4,382)



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,554



1,841

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



305



765

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



292,058



(65,424)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



595



(54)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



243,669



59,121

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



219,615



181,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 463,284

$ 240,485



































ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023:





Three months ended March 31, 2023 Core Price



11.0 % Surcharges



0.8 % Volume



(1.3 %) Recycling



(1.9 %) Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.9 %) Total



7.7 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended March 31, 2022





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,199,452

$ (2,883)

$ 1,196,569

72.7 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



517,722



(213,019)



304,703

18.5 % Solid Waste Recycling



63,094



(2,573)



60,521

3.7 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



43,555



(2,732)



40,823

2.5 % Intermodal and Other



45,693



(2,054)



43,639

2.6 % Total

$ 1,869,516

$ (223,261)

$ 1,646,255

100.0 %





Three months ended March 31, 2023





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,434,647

$ (5,514)

$ 1,429,133

75.2 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



616,954



(262,445)



354,509

18.7 % Solid Waste Recycling



31,301



(623)



30,678

1.6 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



51,759



(3,624)



48,135

2.5 % Intermodal and Other



38,212



(164)



38,048

2.0 % Total

$ 2,172,873

$ (272,370)

$ 1,900,503

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Acquisitions, net

$ 110,007

$ 132,109

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Cash Interest Paid

$ 32,159

$ 55,131 Cash Taxes Paid



17,389



11,326

Debt to Book Capitalization at March 31, 2023: 49%

Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2023: 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2023:







Basic shares outstanding

257,372,942 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

616,029 Diluted shares outstanding

257,988,971

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 180,324

$ 197,813 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



44



23 Plus: Income tax provision



48,839



54,389 Plus: Interest expense



41,324



68,353 Less: Interest income



(137)



(2,715) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



217,585



243,341 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



4,096



4,520 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



1,878



1,865 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



3,466



(3,174) Adjustments:











Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



4,540



2,081 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



161



373 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 502,120

$ 566,869













As % of revenues



30.5 %



29.8 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 440,897

$ 442,358 Plus: Change in book overdraft



87



5,421 Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



15,012



1,260 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(152,318)



(175,786) Adjustments:











Cash received for divestitures(a)



(5,671)



- Transaction-related expenses(b)



23,404



1,249 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(c)



76



(2) Tax effect(d)



(1,110)



(519) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 320,377

$ 273,981













As % of revenues



19.5 %



14.4 %

___________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (b) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (c) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (d) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (c) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.



















Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 180,324

$ 197,813 Adjustments:











Amortization of intangibles(a)



37,635



39,282 Impairments and other operating items(b)



1,878



1,865 Transaction-related expenses(c)



4,540



2,081 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



161



373 Tax effect(e)



(11,092)



(11,024) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 213,446

$ 230,390 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:











Reported net income

$ 0.69

$ 0.77 Adjusted net income

$ 0.82

$ 0.89

____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

