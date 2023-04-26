Restaurant Ta Vie awarded Three MICHELIN Stars in the 15th anniversary edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau

15 restaurants are awarded or promoted to One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Stars

A total of 95 restaurants are recognised with MICHELIN Stars, with 78 in Hong Kong and 17 in Macau

The sustainable commitment of one new restaurant is also highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star

A total of 72 food establishments are awarded a Bib Gourmand, with 65 in Hong Kong and 7 in Macau

HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin is pleased to present the full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023.

Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected food establishments, the 2023 selection of the MICHELIN Guide features a total of 206 eateries in Hong Kong and 44 in Macau. Four restaurants, including one new, are also awarded the MICHELIN Green Star.

"Accompanied with the lift of travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace. In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong, with lots of new projects in town, catering to diners of different nationalities and taste buds," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

"Our inspection team is delighted to see that many veterans in Hong Kong continuously go the extra mile to strive for betterment, showing a level of refinement that does not restrict to any cuisine type; but rather, a demonstration of determination on both quality of ingredients and execution. Macau, on the other hand, flaunts the uniqueness of regional cuisine delicately presented in skilful hands with outstanding ingredients. In this 15th edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau, our inspectors were also thrilled to award the unique cuisine of restaurant Ta Vie Three MICHELIN Stars."

Restaurant Ta Vie Promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Ta Vie, which serves innovative cuisine, is promoted to three MICHELIN Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023. The mantra of Chef Hideaki Sato — "pure, simple, and seasonal" — shines in his cuisine. His passion for cooking and his experimental approach on food combinations and preparation are evidenced by his original and extraordinary creations such as the Charcoal-Grilled "Akamutsu" with Rice Crackers and Aonori Seaweed Sauce, made with top-notch ingredients mostly from his native Japan.

With this new addition to the Three MICHELIN Stars category, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau recommends 10 restaurants worth a special journey.

2 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Bo Innovation is a highly acclaimed restaurant that moved to a new spot in 2022. Just like art that exudes local flavours, Chef-owner Alvin Leung's playful creations are a nod to the Hong Kong food culture. The menu is inspired by Chinese elements and famous paintings like Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans.

Lai Ching Heen is renamed from the legendary Yan Toh Heen in 2022. Expansive harbour views and Hong Kong's skyline with its electric glow remain a joy to behold. All-time favourites like stuffed crab shell with crabmeat and crispy Lung Kong chicken are still offered on the menu, while their dim sum lunch is not to be missed.

Rùn is promoted from one MICHELIN Star to two MICHELIN Stars this year. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Hung values food quality and shrewd techniques more than anything else. Seasonal ingredients from around the world are painstakingly prepared the traditional way, and then plated with modern refinement.

In total, 18 restaurants are awarded Two MICHELIN Stars in the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau.

6 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 3 Restaurants Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Hong Kong

6 Hong Kong restaurants are newly awarded One MICHELIN Star in this year's selection. D.H.K's owner-manager worked in some top-tier Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, and his presence alone attracts plenty of gastronomes. The kitchen team also lives up to expectations with shrewdly executed Cantonese classics. The classic dim sum menu is worth checking out.

Godenya may be in a narrow dark alley with a discreet entrance, but this tiny self-proclaimed "sake pairing restaurant" is fully booked months ahead. There is only one omakase menu featuring kappo dishes, made with seasonal produce mostly flown in from Japan. Sake pairing is a vital part of the experience, as the chef/sake master serves each drink at a different temperature to bring out the best in each course.

Nagamoto is a Japanese restaurant helmed by Chef Teruhiko Nagamoto, with only counter seats, where all diners can watch his well-honed skills in action. Only one omakase menu is offered, with kaiseiki courses crafted out of "shun" ingredients in peak condition, embodying the chef's deep knowledge in the beauty of subtleness.

Noi's tasting menu prominently features top-notch seafood in contemporary cooking with Italian soul. Dishes are highly detailed, artfully plated, and show shrewd techniques, while a wide selection of beverages is carefully prepared.





The Chairman moved to a new address in 2022, and the elegant room comes with a generous display of lush greens. Despite the new location, the culinary vision stays the same — ingredients are mostly sourced from small suppliers and local fishermen, and signatures like steamed crab with Huadiao are still on the menu.

The Demon Celebrity is a crossover between chef Alvin Leung, also known as the "Demon Chef", and Master Fu of the now-defunct Celebrity Cuisine. The two chefs put a new spin on familiar Cantonese flavours, with collaborative efforts such as fried pork intestine stuffed with minced cuttlefish and black truffle.

3 Other Restaurants are Promoted Within the Selection and Receive One MICHELIN Star

Estro has impressed diners with authentic Neapolitan cooking by the native head chef since its opening, especially his homemade pastas such as buttoni filled with parmesan, tomato jus, and basil. Diners have a choice between the 6- and 8-course prix-fixe menu for the chef's ingenious creations.

Kappo Rin, helmed by the Japanese head chef from Sendai, specialises in multi-course omakase menus with both cooked and raw dishes, designed to bring out the natural flavours of fresh Japanese ingredients, with a unique touch of seasoning. Diners get to interact closely with the experienced chefs at the 8-seater counter.

Neighborhood is the brainchild of chef-owner Lai, a Hongkonger who was trained in the U.S. An intimate spot tucked away in an alley, the minimalistic and tasteful décor matches the short but sweet menu, with 20 tapas-style items that rotate regularly, many featuring local seafood in a no-framed unique presentation.

1 Restaurant Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Macau

The Huaiyang Garden is the only restaurant newly awarded with One MICHELIN Star in Macau this year. Helmed by the renowned culinary master chef Zhou, the kitchen team excels in sophisticated Huaiyang fare, incorporating fresh river fish shipped from the region twice a week, such as stir-fried shrimps with roe and tomalley, or Liangxi-style crispy eel.

Five Foot Road is promoted from a MICHELIN Selected to One MICHELIN Star restaurant. With more than 30 years of experience, the chef from Sichuan excels in presenting traditional Sichuan flavours and aromas with various seafood.

With these new additions and promotions, a total of 67 restaurants are recommended by the MICHELIN Guide's inspectors with One MICHELIN Star. 58 restaurants are in Hong Kong and 9 in Macau.

The MICHELIN Green Star Newly Awarded to Restaurant Mora in Hong Kong

Within the MICHELIN Guide restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.

In addition to the two restaurants in Hong Kong (Amber, Two MICHELIN Stars and Roganic, One MICHELIN Star) and one restaurant in Macau (IFTM Educational Restaurant, Bib Gourmand) which have been awarded the MICHELIN Green Star in the previous years, 2023 sees one new Hong Kong restaurant being recognised with the MICHELIN Green Star — Mora (MICHELIN Selected).

Mora features soya beans as the core of the menu, with red meat and seafood in rather small portions. Dishes are served in tasteful portion sizes, with consciously selected local and sustainable ingredients. Working with many long-standing and reputable local produce shops, the team aims to promote local ingredients, flavours, and culture. Being a board member of a Hong Kong food bank, chef Vicky Lau is dedicated to rescuing surplus food from retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, and redistributing them to people in need.

Three New MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau adds three Special Awards to highlight talented professionals from the restaurant industry, shining the light on the diversity of jobs and know-hows, which, together, contribute to create exceptional gastronomic experiences.

MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to the customer experience. This award goes to Kit Li from two MICHELIN Starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau. Kit Li, who has been working in Sichuan Moon since its opening, is smart and passionate. Equipped with excellent product knowledge and a thorough understanding in the culinary concept that André Chiang holds, she anticipates the needs of guests and interacts with them at the right time with good serving pace.

MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award, presented by Perrier-Joüet, recognises the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers of the industry, and is given to Jacky Luk from three MICHELIN Starred restaurant Forum in Hong Kong.



Jacky Luk has been with Forum for many years and has always been humble and helpful. He is not only dedicated to an exclusive wine list with some small labels included, but also has extensive knowledge and a unique understanding on wine.

MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award, presented by AIA, recognises a young chef working in a restaurant of the selection and whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed the inspectors. This year's award is given to Steve Lee from one MICHELIN Starred restaurant Hansik Goo in Hong Kong.

Born in 1991, Steve Lee gained years of experience in Australia, and his home country Korea, showing good talent in execution of the new menu, with Korean flavours expressively presented.

6 new establishments awarded a Bib Gourmand in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023

With the entry of 6 new Bib Gourmand food establishments in Hong Kong, the total number of restaurants and street food offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Hong Kong has reached 65; while Macau has 7.

The Bib Gourmand distinction is annually given to restaurants that offer the best value-for-money gourmet experiences. This means three courses meal (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 Hong Kong dollars (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).

"Since the launch of the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Hong Kong & Macau in 2008, we have seen tremendous growth and evolution of the local culinary scene. The total number of Bib Gourmand food establishments have almost tripled, from 26 to 72," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Hong Kong is a destination that is never short of talents with creativity in the industry, and we are pleased to add 6 locally-owned neighborhood stalls offering casual yet tasty bites to the Bib Gourmand selection."

6 new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong

Fisholic (North Point) is awarded a Bib Gourmand for it's famous snacks and noodles made with fish. This street food stall sells playful items like deep-fried minced fish in the guise of French fries, or fish skin nachos.

Sai Kwan Lo Jo is a takeout-only shop that carries both traditional and novelty snacks. The hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style or deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork is worth its recognition of a Bib Gourmand.

Saya is a newly added Thai cuisine establishment awarded a Bib Gourmand in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of Bib Gourmand eateries serving Thai cuisine to 3 in the selection. Saya presents a menu dominated by Isan cuisine from Northeast Thailand, prepared by a Thai kitchen team. Khao Soy bursts with aromas from the coconut milk curry and chargrilled chicken. Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish seasoned with lemongrass and pandan, is also good.

Ship Kee opened its doors in 2021 and prides itself on Cantonese classics from the old days. The barbecue chef honed his skills for over 40 years; his Master Woo's honey glazed BBQ pork is seasoned perfectly, tender but springy. While the dim sum chef has over 30 years of experience; presenting steamed rice rolls with shrimps and Chinese chives that look like gems under a velvety, translucent skin.

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) gets the Bib Gourmand distinction for its icy cold glass noodles dressed in a secret blend of chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.

Yi Jia serves Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics like Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees, and Sichuan boiled fish. Novelty creations such as deep-fried soufflé meringue with mango custard filling are also worth trying.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 is attached to this press release. It is also available on the MICHELIN Guide's official website and the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay locally and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selections for Hong Kong and Macau feature those destinations' most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Cordis; standouts from our "Plus" collection like The Upper House and The Jervois; reliable international names like Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental; and unique, luxury boutiques like One96 and The Fleming.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 at a glance:



Total New Promoted TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS 250 40 6 Total 3 MICHELIN Stars 10

1 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 18 2 1 Total 1 MICHELIN Star 67 7 4 Total Bib Gourmand 72 6

Total MICHELIN Selected 83 25

Total Green Star 4 1

HONG KONG 206 37 5 3 MICHELIN Stars 7

1 2 MICHELIN Stars 13 2 1 1 MICHELIN Star 58 6 3 Bib Gourmand 65 6

MICHELIN Selected 63 23

Green Star 3 1

MACAU 44 3 1 3 MICHELIN Stars 3



2 MICHELIN Stars 5



1 MICHELIN Star 9 1 1 Bib Gourmand 7



MICHELIN Selected 20 2

Green Star 1





THE MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG & MACAU 2023

FULL SELECTION

HONG KONG

Three MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Italian / 意大利菜 Caprice

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Forum 富臨飯店 Cantonese / 粵菜 L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Sushi Shikon 志魂 Sushi / 壽司 T'ang Court 唐閣 Cantonese / 粵菜 Ta Vie PROMOTION 旅 Innovative / 創新菜

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Amber

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Arbor

Innovative / 創新菜 Bo Innovation NEW 廚魔 Innovative / 創新菜 Écriture

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 L'Envol

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Lai Ching Heen NEW 麗晶軒 Cantonese / 粵菜 Lung King Heen 龍景軒 Cantonese / 粵菜 Octavium

Italian / 意大利菜 Rùn PROMOTION 潤 Cantonese / 粵菜 Sun Tung Lok 新同樂 Cantonese / 粵菜 Tate

Innovative / 創新菜 Tin Lung Heen 天龍軒 Cantonese / 粵菜 Ying Jee Club 營致會館 Cantonese / 粵菜

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Andō

Innovative / 創新菜 Arcane

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 Beefbar

Steakhouse / 扒房 Belon

French / 法國菜 Chaat

Indian / 印度菜 D.H.K. NEW 疊囍居 Cantonese / 粵菜 Duddell's 都爹利會館 Cantonese / 粵菜 Épure

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Estro PROMOTION

Italian / 意大利菜 Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai) 福臨門 (灣仔) Cantonese / 粵菜 Fu Ho 富豪 Cantonese / 粵菜 Gaddi's 吉地士 French / 法國菜 Godenya NEW

Japanese / 日本菜 Hansik Goo

Korean / 韓國菜 Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay) 何洪記（銅鑼灣） Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 I M Teppanyaki & Wine 鑄·鐵板燒 Teppanyaki / 鐵板燒 Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui) 御寶軒 (尖沙咀) Cantonese / 粵菜 Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai) 蘇浙滙 (灣仔) Shanghainese / 滬菜 Kam's Roast Goose 甘牌燒鵝 Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味 Kappo Rin PROMOTION 割烹凜 Japanese / 日本菜 Liu Yuan Pavilion 留園雅敘 Shanghainese / 滬菜 Loaf On 六福菜館 Seafood / 海鮮 Louise

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Man Ho (Admiralty) 萬豪金殿 Cantonese / 粵菜 Man Wah 文華廳 Cantonese / 粵菜 Mandarin Grill + Bar 文華扒房+酒吧 European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 Ming Court (Mong Kok) 明閣（旺角） Cantonese / 粵菜 Mono

Latin American / 南美洲菜 Nagamoto NEW 長本 Japanese / 日本菜 Neighborhood PROMOTION

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 New Punjab Club

Indian / 印度菜 Noi NEW

Italian Contemporary / 時尚意大利菜 Pang's Kitchen 彭慶記 Cantonese / 粵菜 Petrus 珀翠 French / 法國菜 Roganic

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 Ryota Kappou Modern

Japanese / 日本菜 Seventh Son 家全七福 Cantonese / 粵菜 Shang Palace 香宮 Cantonese / 粵菜 Spring Moon 嘉麟樓 Cantonese / 粵菜 Summer Palace 夏宮 Cantonese / 粵菜 Sushi Saito 鮨．齋藤 Sushi / 壽司 Sushi Wadatsumi

Sushi / 壽司 Takumi by Daisuke Mori

Innovative / 創新菜 The Araki

Sushi / 壽司 The Chairman NEW 大班樓 Cantonese / 粵菜 The Demon Celebrity NEW 廚魔名人坊 Cantonese / 粵菜 Tosca di Angelo

Italian / 意大利菜 Vea

Innovative / 創新菜 Whey

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 Xin Rong Ji 新榮記 Taizhou / 台州菜 Yardbird

Yakitori / 雞肉串燒 Yat Lok 一樂燒鵝 Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味 Yat Tung Heen 逸東軒 Cantonese / 粵菜 Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui) 夜上海 (尖沙咀) Shanghainese / 滬菜 Yong Fu 甬府 Ningbo / 寧波菜 Zest by Konishi

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Zhejiang Heen 浙江軒 Zhejiang / 浙江菜 Zuicho 瑞兆 Japanese / 日本菜

SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Aaharn

Thai / 泰國菜 Above & Beyond 天外天 Cantonese / 粵菜 Agora NEW

Spanish / 西班牙菜 Ami

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Bâtard

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Carbone

American-Italian / 美國意大利菜 Celestial Court 天寶閣 Cantonese / 粵菜 Chesa 瑞樵閣 Swiss / 瑞士菜 China Tang 唐人館 Cantonese / 粵菜 Chuen Kee Seafood (Hoi Pong Street) 全記海鮮 (海傍街) Seafood / 海鮮 Clarence NEW

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Cornerstone

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜 Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira 國金軒 (尖沙咀) Cantonese / 粵菜 Farm House 農圃 Cantonese / 粵菜 Fat Boy 第三代肥仔 Street Food Fishball Man (To Kwa Wan) NEW 魚蛋佬 (土瓜灣) Street Food Giando

Italian / 意大利菜 Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee NEW 金紫荊生記 Cantonese / 粵菜 Heimat NEW

German / 德國菜 Hing Kee 避風塘興記 Seafood / 海鮮 Ho Kee Dessert (To Kwa Wan) NEW 浩記甜品 (土瓜灣) Street Food Ho Lee Fook NEW 口利福 Cantonese / 粵菜 Hong Kong Cuisine NEW 壹玖捌叁 Chinese Contemporary / 時尚中國菜 Hop Yik Tai 合益泰小食 Street Food Hung Hom Pancake NEW 紅磡雞蛋仔 Street Food Hyde Park Garden 海德花園 Seafood / 海鮮 Involtini

Italian / 意大利菜 Ippoh 一宝 Tempura / 天婦羅 Jing Alley 井巷子 Sichuan / 川菜 Joyful Dessert House

Street Food Kelly's Cape Bop

Street Food Keung Kee 強記美食 Street Food Ki Tsui 奇趣餅家 Street Food Lei Garden (Wan Chai) 利苑酒家 (灣仔) Cantonese / 粵菜 Little Napoli NEW

Italian / 意大利菜 Lucale

Italian / 意大利菜 Luk Yu Tea House 陸羽茶室 Cantonese / 粵菜 Mak Kee (North Point) 麥記美食（北角） Street Food Man Kee Cart Noodles 文記車仔麵 Street Food Mora NEW 摩 Innovative / 創新菜 Mosu NEW

Innovative / 創新菜 Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts NEW 方太糕品舖 Street Food One Harbour Road 港灣壹號 Cantonese / 粵菜 Owl's

Street Food Plaa NEW

Thai Contemporary / 時尚泰國菜 Ramato NEW

Italian / 意大利菜 Sabah NEW 莎巴 Malaysian / 馬來西亞菜 Sếp NEW

Vietnamese / 越南菜 She Wong Hei 蛇王熙 Cantonese / 粵菜 Shum Shum Desserts NEW 深深甜品 Street Food So Kee 蘇記燉蛋 Street Food Temple Street Beef Offal NEW 廟街牛什 Street Food Tempura Uchitsu 廣尾內津 Tempura / 天婦羅 Testina NEW

Italian / 意大利菜 The Legacy House 彤福軒 Shun Tak / 順德菜 The Swiss Chalet 瑞士餐廳 Swiss / 瑞士菜 Toritama 酉玉 Yakitori / 雞肉串燒 Tsui Hang Village (Tsim Sha Tsui) 翠亨邨 (尖沙咀) Cantonese / 粵菜 Tuber Umberto Bombana NEW

Italian / 意大利菜 Twist & Buckle NEW

Street Food Wing 永 Innovative / 創新菜 Yuè (Causeway Bay) NEW 悅 Cantonese / 粵菜 Yuè (Gold Coast) 粤 (黃金海岸) Cantonese / 粵菜

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Amber

French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Mora NEW 摩 Innovative / 創新菜 Roganic

European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling 阿純山東餃子 Dumplings / 餃子 Ancient Moon 古月 Singaporean and Malaysian / 星馬菜 Ba Yi 巴依 Xinjiang / 新疆菜 Both Street (Yuen Long) 倆口小吃 (元朗) Street Food Brass Spoon (Wan Chai)

Vietnamese / 越南菜 Café Hunan (Western District) 書湘門第 (西環) Hunanese / 湘菜 Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow 陳勤記鹵鵝飯店 Chiu Chow / 潮州菜 Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point) 潮樂園 (北角） Chiu Chow / 潮州菜 Congee and Noodle Shop 粥麵館 Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay) 鼎泰豐 (銅鑼灣) Shanghainese / 滬菜 Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui) 鼎泰豐 (尖沙咀) Shanghainese / 滬菜 Ding Ba (Choi Hung) 丁爸食府 (彩虹) Street Food Dragon Inn 容龍 Seafood / 海鮮 Eight Treasures 八寶清湯腩 Noodles / 麵食 Eng Kee Noodle Shop 英記麵家 Noodles / 麵食 Eton 頤東 Shun Tak / 順德菜 Fisholic (North Point) NEW 魚事者 (北角) Street Food Fung Shing (North Point) 鳳城 (北角) Shun Tak / 順德菜 Glorious Cuisine 增煇藝廚 Cantonese / 粵菜 Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai) 好湯好麵 (大圍) Noodles / 麵食 Ho To Tai 好到底 Noodles / 麵食 Ju Xing Home 聚興家 Cantonese / 粵菜 Kai Kai 佳佳甜品 Street Food Kau Kee 九記 Noodles / 麵食 Kung Wo Beancurd Factory 公和荳品廠 Street Food Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles 坤記竹昇麵 Noodles / 麵食 Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen's Road West) 坤記煲仔小菜 (皇后大道西) Cantonese / 粵菜 Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street) 劉森記麵家 (福榮街) Noodles / 麵食 Lin Heung Kui 蓮香居 Cantonese / 粵菜 Lucky Indonesia 好運印尼餐廳 Indonesian / 印尼菜 Mak Man Kee 麥文記 Noodles / 麵食 Megan's Kitchen 美味廚 Cantonese / 粵菜 Moon Tong Lok 滿堂樂 Street Food Nishiki 錦 Japanese / 日本菜 Po Kee 波記 Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味 Putien (Causeway Bay) 莆田 (銅鑼灣) Fujian / 閩菜 Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW 西關老袓 Street Food Samsen (Sheung Wan) 泰館 Thai / 泰國菜 Samsen (Wan Chai) 泰麵 Thai / 泰國菜 Sang Kee 生記 Cantonese / 粵菜 Saya NEW

Thai / 泰國菜 She Wong Leung 蛇王良 Cantonese / 粵菜 Shek Kee Kitchen 石記廚房 Cantonese / 粵菜 Ship Kee NEW 船記 Cantonese / 粵菜 Shugetsu Ramen (Central) 麵鮮醬油房周月 (中環) Ramen / 拉麵 Sing Kee 星記 Cantonese / 粵菜 Sister Wah 華姐清湯腩 Noodles / 麵食 Sun Yuen Hing Kee 新園興記 Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味 Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai) 大圍小館 (大圍) Cantonese / 粵菜 Tai Wing Wah 大榮華 Cantonese / 粵菜 Tai Woo 太湖海鮮城 Cantonese / 粵菜 Tak Kee 德記 Chiu Chow / 潮州菜 Takeya 竹家 Japanese / 日本菜 Tasty (Central) 正斗粥麵專家 (中環) Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po) 添好運 (深水埗) Dim Sum / 點心 Tin Hung 天鴻燒鵝 Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味 Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai) 靠得住 (灣仔) Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street) 沾仔記 (威靈頓街) Noodles / 麵食 Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW 兩姊妹涼皮有限公司 (太子) Street Food Wang Fu (Central) 王府 (中環) Dumplings / 餃子 What To Eat 吃什麼 Taiwanese / 台灣菜 Wing Lai Yuen 詠藜園 Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜 Yi Jia NEW 一家 Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜 Yuan is Here (Western District) 阿元來了 (西環) Taiwanese / 台灣菜 Yue Kee 裕記 Cantonese / 粵菜

MACAU

Three MICHELIN Stars



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Jade Dragon 譽瓏軒 Cantonese / 粤菜 Robuchon au Dôme 天巢法國餐廳 French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 The Eight 8餐廳 Cantonese / 粤菜

Two MICHELIN Stars



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Alain Ducasse at Morpheus 杜卡斯 French contemporary / 時尚法國菜 Feng Wei Ju 風味居 Hunanese & Sichuan / 湘菜及川菜 Mizumi (Macau) 泓 (澳門) Japanese / 日本菜 Sichuan Moon 川江月 Sichuan / 川菜 Wing Lei 永利軒 Cantonese / 粤菜

One MICHELIN Star



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Five Foot Road PROMOTION 蜀道 Sichuan / 川菜 Lai Heen 麗軒 Cantonese / 粤菜 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Italian / 意大利菜 Pearl Dragon 玥龍軒 Cantonese / 粤菜 The Huaiyang Garden NEW 淮揚曉宴 Huai Yang / 淮揚菜 The Kitchen 大廚 Steakhouse / 扒房 Wing Lei Palace 永利宮 Cantonese / 粤菜 Ying 帝影樓 Cantonese / 粤菜 Zi Yat Heen 紫逸軒 Cantonese / 粤菜

SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine A Lorcha 船屋 Portuguese / 葡國菜 Banza 百姓 Portuguese / 葡國菜 Espaço Lisboa 里斯本地帶 Portuguese / 葡國菜 Fong Kei 晃記餅家 Street Food Il Teatro 帝雅廷 Italian / 意大利菜 Imperial Court 金殿堂 Cantonese / 粤菜 Kika

Street Food Lord Stow's Bakery (Rua do Tassara) 安德魯餅店（戴紳禮街） Street Food Lung Wah Tea House 龍華茶樓 Cantonese / 粤菜 Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa 阿曼諾葡國餐 Portuguese / 葡國菜 Mok Yee Kei 莫義記 Street Food Ngao Kei Ka Lei Chon (Macau) 牛記咖喱美食(澳門) Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 Palace Garden NEW 御花園 Cantonese / 粤菜 SW Steakhouse NEW 永利扒房 Steakhouse / 扒房 Terrazza 庭園 Italian / 意大利菜 The Ritz-Carlton Café 麗思咖啡廳 French / 法國菜 Ving Kei (Macau) 榮記荳腐（澳門） Street Food Vista 38 薈景38 Sichuan / 川菜 Yi 天頤 Chinese contemporary / 時尚中國菜 Yi Shun (Macau) 義順鮮奶（澳門） Street Food

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine IFTM Educational Restaurant 澳門旅遊學院教學餐廳 Macanese / 澳門菜

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Chan Seng Kei 陳勝記 Cantonese / 粤菜 Cheong Kei 祥記 Noodles / 麵食 Din Tai Fung (COD) 鼎泰豐 (新濠天地) Shanghainese / 滬菜 IFTM Educational Restaurant 澳門旅遊學院教學餐廳 Macanese / 澳門菜 Lok Kei Noodles 六記粥麵 Noodles and Congee / 粥麵 Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) 老記 (筷子基) Cantonese / 粤菜 O Castiço

Portuguese / 葡國菜

