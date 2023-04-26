Intuitive Rationality AI Unleashed: IntualityAI's Unique Impact on Critical Decision-Making and Event Prediction

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuality Inc. introduces IntualityAI, a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that simulates human behavior and decision-making to accurately predict real time future events. This proven technology provides actionable alerts in anticipation of critical occurrences, empowering users across different sectors to make informed decisions.

Leveraging the power of Intuitive Rationality, IntualityAI combines human intuition and subconscious behavior with machine logic to deliver a compact, versatile, and general AI system. By continuously learning from real time changes, IntualityAI refines its performance, increasing prediction accuracy beyond what current AIs are capable of doing.

IntualityAI's unmatched predictive capabilities include:

Providing precise buy and sell signals in the stock market, weeks, hours, and minutes ahead of expected price fluctuations.





Accurately forecasting NFL game outcomes and advising on strategic wagering.





Sending alerts to epilepsy patients, minutes before potential seizures, improving safety and preparedness.





Notifying users of impending heart arrhythmia and diabetic hypoglycemic events minutes prior to critical events, enhancing health management.





Projecting polling numbers for political candidates, months before elections, offering daily updates leading up to Election Day.





Estimating web shopper visitation patterns and dwell times on specific website pages, assisting businesses in optimizing their online presence.





Streamlining non-profit fundraising efforts by determining optimal future schedules.

By emphasizing the integration of human behavior and decision-making, IntualityAI sets a new standard in artificial intelligence, showcasing the immense potential of human-like predictive power across diverse fields.

We are currently implementing a cloud-based prediction system which will provide users with world-wide access to real-time predictions of any available data.

You provide the data, we make the predictions and give you optimal decisions.

Please Contact us at Reply@IntualityAI.com etc. to get more information about our current applications.

Read our Weekly AI Magazine issues at IntualityAI.com/magazine/issues/

"All computer decisions are a series of scaling increasing risk. All human decisions are a series of diminishing failures," – Grant Renier, Chairman, IntualityAI.

