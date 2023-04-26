Envestnet Summit 2023 - Elevate - Inspires Thousands to Deliver The Intelligent Financial Life™

Premier Industry Event Showcases How Financial Advisors Can Harness the Unmatched Customization, Scalability & Personalization of the Envestnet Ecosystem to Elevate the Client Experience

BERWYN, Pa., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when markets face headwinds and $84.4 trillion in wealth is expected to be transferred to heirs by 20451, Envestnet is setting the stage for financial professionals, institutions, and technology companies alike to rise above the uncertainty and deliver the Intelligent Financial Life™ for their customers. With its unrivaled industry vision, brought to life through an inter- connected ecosystem of intelligence, technology, and solutions, the primacy of the Envestnet ecosystem is on display and playing out before thousands at Envestnet Elevate in Denver, CO, from April 26-27, 2023.

"To thrive in the face of unprecedented change and harness the even greater opportunities before us, we must think bigger, act smarter, and embrace innovation. The technology and solutions Envestnet develops and enhances are designed to connect every aspect of a consumers' financial life – from the short-term financial goals and decisions they make today to their long-term dreams of tomorrow," says Bill Crager, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Envestnet. "This is the future of our industry, and we believe there's never been a more important time to spotlight how we enable advisors to bring together the disparate parts of a person's financial life into one, connected platform to drive better financial outcomes and help people make truly informed financial decisions."

With more than 80 conference sessions, Envestnet Summit 2023—Elevate reveals innovations and insights shared from throughout the ecosystem, helping financial professionals optimize their business by harnessing opportunities for hands-on learning and training, connecting with industry peers, education from top thought leaders, and information on the latest industry trends.

Keynote Presentations

Navigating the Sea Change: Embracing a Holistic Financial Ecosystem for the New Era Envestnet Co-Founder and CEO Bill Crager explores the concept of a holistic financial ecosystem that breaks down the siloes in which money and financial advice have traditionally existed – delving into the importance of integrating data, generating insights, and leveraging technology to offer a seamless financial management experience for clients to attain an Intelligent Financial Life.

Atomic Habits: How to Get 1% Better Every Day

New York Times bestselling author James Clear will explore how both good and bad habits are formed and how factors such as genetics, environment, and social circles can influence our behavior. Attendees will gain practical insights into how to cultivate perseverance and discipline refined from his "Four Laws of Behavioral Change."

Keep Climbing Higher: Elevating Your Practice in the Face of Market Headwinds

Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet, and Mark Wiedman , Head of Global Client Business at BlackRock discuss some of the biggest trends facing the industry, where investors are headed next, and how advisors can capture more growth today.

Trends Shaping the WealthTech Industry

Dani Fava , Group Head of Product Innovation for Envestnet explores key technology trends driven by innovation and their potential impact within the wealth management industry. The session will offer practical approaches to meeting the needs of an evolving investor base.

The Battle of the Ages: The Generational Divide and its Implications for Investors

Envestnet Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Dugan and Chief Investment Strategist, US SPDR Business, State Street Global Advisors, Michael Arone examine generational gaps in financial behaviors and their ripple effects on investors – including generational investment mindsets, financial planning, outlook, savvy, and the impacts of these on wealth management and investment game plans.

Elevate Your Game: A Candid Conversation with Tom Brady on Success, Resilience, and Teamwork

A captivating session with Tom Brady , seven-time world champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, as he shares the secrets behind his unparalleled success on and off the field. Tom will discuss his journey to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, revealing how he balances personal life, family, and career, while maintaining motivation and focus in the face of setbacks. Gain invaluable advice on setting goals, giving back to the community, and building a winning team culture from a true legend in sports.

A Focus on Personalization

Sessions throughout Elevate will focus on how asset managers, advisors, and their firms can adopt personalized strategies, including tax management capabilities, direct indexing solutions and Private Wealth Consulting services, to better serve existing and future clients and deliver portfolios that align to their clients' unique needs. Agenda topics include highlights from the Envestnet | MoneyGuide roadmap; ideas for attracting and attaining high-net-worth clients; direct indexing and the introduction of personalized index portfolios; and the combination of reporting, Unified Managed Accounts (UMA) administration, index replication and overlay to help Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) deliver more personalized portfolios.

"The Intelligent Financial Life is inherently personal to each client, and it's important we provide opportunities for advisors to personalize portfolios in a scalable way to grow their business," says Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President, Solutions at Envestnet. "The tremendous transfer of wealth we are experiencing combined with unpredictable market volatility and a rapidly evolving technology landscape have changed the game—traditional portfolio management and financial planning will not suffice. Envestnet's vision for the Intelligent Financial Life offers a powerful platform to deliver customized strategies, and we are excited to spotlight these unique opportunities at Elevate."

Elevate attendees will also have the chance to preview Envestnet's new research paper, "Unlocking Personalization at Scale to Help Better Serve Clients Today and Tomorrow," which is scheduled to launch publicly in May.

Partnerships, Platforms and More

Several new partnerships and integrations will be unveiled at Elevate, including Envestnet's new partnership with Goalsetter, which helps financial advisors provide wealth-creation tools that allow families to build generational wealth and achieve an Intelligent Financial Life while capturing generation next.

Building on its ongoing commitment to the retirement space, Envestnet announces a new relationship with Empower, one of the largest retirement plan service providers, to integrate its technologies and asset management capabilities within the Envestnet ecosystem, expanding its distribution within the growing industry.

iCapital announces an integration with Envestnet that allows advisors to add fee-based structured investments into proposals, transact on those products and assess them next to more traditional asset classes without ever leaving the Envestnet ecosystem.

And Envestnet's very own Wealth Data Platform (WDP) will be on display throughout sessions and in the Expo, which offers the leading insight-to-sale solution in the industry, Insights Engine. Offering access to more than 24 million insights a day across 96 insight categories, these next best actions can help advisors realize deeper customer engagement.

Envestnet thanks its Elite sponsors, BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors SPDR, along with its Gold sponsors, 117 event sponsors, 84 exhibitors and countless technology partners who have helped make the Elevate Expo an unforgettable experience for attendees. Jam packed with deep dive product demos, instructive workshops, focus groups, peer roundtables and more, attendees will leave Elevate ready to rise above and deliver the Intelligent Financial Life.

For more information, visit www.Envestnet.com/Elevate. For live updates during Envestnet Summit 2023 – Elevate, follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, and join our conversation by using hashtag #ENVSummit.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5 trillion in platform assets, approximately 106,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel).

