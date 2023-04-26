The Cigna Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today declared a cash dividend of $1.23 per share of its common stock, payable on June 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2023.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

