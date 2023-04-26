BALLENTINE PARTNERS WELCOMES KELLY LORA EWART AS HEAD OF MARKETING

WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pleased to announce that Kelly Lora Ewart has joined the company as Head of Marketing. In this newly formed role, Kelly will lead the firm's marketing department and create strategies to enhance the firm's brand and position it for continued success.

Kelly Lora Ewart joins Ballentine Partners as Head of Marketing. (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Ballentine Partners, Kelly served as VP of Strategic Relationships at PURE Insurance and as an AVP of Sales and Marketing at W.R. Berkley Companies. She began her career at Chubb, where she spent 14 years growing from an Insurance Underwriter to AVP and Strategic Partnership Manager. Kelly is an inclusive leader with 20+ years of experience implementing creative marketing strategies, championing business development efforts, perfecting brand standards, and executing exceptional client experiences.

"We are excited to welcome Kelly to our team," said Drew McMorrow, President and CEO of Ballentine Partners. "Her extensive marketing experience and expertise will enable us to further strengthen our brand and build on our organic growth."

"I am thrilled to be part of the Ballentine Partners team and look forward to collaborating with colleagues who share my values," said Kelly. "This team is passionate about understanding its clients' aspirations and helping them secure their legacy through smart, sophisticated advice."

Kelly holds a BBA in Marketing from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she graduated with distinction. She also completed an executive certificate program at the Latino Leadership Institute of the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is committed to providing tailored investment and wealth management solutions to high-net-worth families and families across the country. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-focused approach, the firm strives to deliver exceptional service and meaningful results. Ballentine Partners serves clients across the country through its offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. For further info about services available from Ballentine Partners, please visit www.BallentinePartners.com.

Contact:

Carly Augeri

caugeri@ballentinepartners.com

