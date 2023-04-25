WEKA Honored on 2023 CRN Big Data 100 and CRN Storage 100 Lists

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to both its Big Data 100 and Storage 100 lists for 2023.

Each year, CRN's Storage 100 and Big Data 100 lists identify technology vendors with innovative, forward-thinking products and services designed to help solution providers support enterprise organizations in their management and utilization of data.

WEKA was honored on both lists for pushing the boundaries of storage and data management innovation with its hybrid cloud, software-defined WEKA ® Data Platform solution and for its commitment to building strong relationships with the IT reseller, system integrator, and solution provider communities.

"WEKA is honored to be named to CRN's Big Data 100 and Storage 100 lists for 2023," said Jeff Echols, vice president of channel and strategic partnerships at WEKA. "The market demand for next-generation data management solutions that can support data and performance-intensive workloads like generative AI is intensifying. The WEKA Data Platform is delivering the game-changing technology the channel needs to help customers tame unstructured data and deliver breakthrough innovation with AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing."

The recognition comes on the heels of the recent launch of WEKA's global channel partner program, WEKA X. The new program delivers a comprehensive toolkit of training, certifications, exclusive pricing, and incentives to streamline deal registration and help channel partners build profitable businesses with WEKA.

"IT vendors featured on CRN's 2023 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated a proven ability to bring much-needed innovation, insight and industry expertise to the solution providers and customers that need it the most," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I am honored to recognize these companies for their commitment toward elevating and improving the ways businesses gain value from their data."

"CRN's 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023."

The 2023 CRN Big Data 100 and 2023 CRN Storage 100 lists are available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100 and www.CRN.com/Storage100.

For more information about the WEKA X Channel Partner Program, visit: https://www.weka.io/partners/channel.

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution purpose-built for hybrid cloud in the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements for next-generation workloads running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

