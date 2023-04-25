The makers of the CORN NUTS® brand introduce a bold new flavor to the snacking aisle - CORN NUTS® Mexican Street Corn flavored crunchy corn kernels

AUSTIN, Minn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the CORN NUTS® brand are recommending you get your ear plugs ready for all the crunching because they are announcing their latest flavor, CORN NUTS® Mexican Street Corn flavor crunchy corn kernels. Inspired by elotes, a classic Mexican corn snack roasted and served right on the cob, the chili and citrus flavors pair perfectly with the distinct crunch of CORN NUTS® snacks.

CORN NUTS® Mexican Street Corn (PRNewswire)

"Seriously, these are really great and it's only fitting that an iconic corn kernel snack takes on this flavor profile. We're very excited to have the Mexican Street Corn flavor join the ranks of the classic CORN NUTS® varieties people love," said Robbie Koons, CORN NUTS® brand manager. "Since Hormel Foods acquired the brand in 2021, we have been working to innovate and expand the flavor portfolio. The addition of the bold and flavorful Mexican Street Corn flavor is sure to become a favorite amongst many fans."

The distinct late-night neon look of the package will stand out with other classic flavors like original, ranch and barbeque. CORN NUTS® crunchy corn snacks are perfect for on-the-go snacking, or as a tasty addition to a packed lunch or snack drawer and can be found on the shelves of your favorite grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, and other places where only the finest crunchy snacks can be found.

For more information, please visit www.cornnuts.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Hormel Foods Media Relations

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

CORN NUTS® Mexican Street Corn (PRNewswire)

CORN NUTS® Mexican Street Corn (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation