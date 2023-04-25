JK Tech begins FY 2023-24 with New Leadership Team Hires

Strengthens capabilities to fuel innovation and growth

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider, has started the new fiscal year 2023-24 by strengthening its leadership team in the US. The appointments comprise of John Goetz as Vice-President – Sales (Healthcare), and William Moroz as Vice President – Healthcare Digital Solutions. Targeting the healthcare market, it is a strategic step to shape the healthcare client portfolio through customer acquisition to enhance the company's growth prospects.

John has over two decades of experience in the software and services industry, working for some of the leading data management solution providers such as Oracle, TIBCO, and Collibra. He has held various positions in sales and sales leadership in the healthcare industry and has consistently achieved outstanding results in terms of revenue growth and market share. On the other hand, William too has been in the IT industry for over two decades working for organizations such as Innovaccer, Ayasdi, SAP, and Information Builders/TIBCO as an enterprise solutions expert with business, technical, and operations experience. He previously led Digital Transformation projects in Master Data Management, Analytics, AI/ML, and interoperability for healthcare payers and providers.

Commenting on the appointments, Aloke Paskar – President and CEO, JK Tech, said, "In the US, we are taking a targeted approach by focusing on the healthcare segment. Our team will take a thoughtful approach to ramp up our solution gamut for the industry with John and William on board. We are very delighted to have them to facilitate the growth of this business and build JK Tech's position as a front-runner provider of technology and data-enabled offerings."

