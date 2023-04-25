GAMF Annual Conference 2023 Draws To A Successful Close

BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18-19, 2023, the Global Asset Management Forum (GAMF), held its 2023 Annual Conference in Beijing, China. Over three hundred guests and one hundred distinguished speakers from government departments, research institutes, and the financial industry participated in a series of key-note and closed-door sessions that covered a broad range of topics. Discussions included evaluating prospects of the global economy, exploring opportunities for the financial and asset management industries, tackling the challenges of climate change and aging, as well as pursuing higher-level opening-up of China.

The GAMF is a non-governmental global think tank initiated as a response to the deepening high-level opening-up of China. It was founded in 2019 by the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University, the Sun Yefang Economic Science Foundation, and the China Wealth Management 50 Forum. Mr. LOU Jiwei, former Minister of Finance of China, serves as Chairman of GAMF.

The founding directors of GAMF are Ms. WU Xiaoling, Chair of the GAMF Academic Committee, former Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China; Mr. LI Jiange, Director General of GAMF, Chairman of Sun Yefang Economic Science Foundation; and Mr. BAI Chong-En, Chair of the GAMF Executive Committee, Dean of School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University.

Under the current fluctuating global landscape, GAMF strives to promote reciprocal international business and financial dialogues that will initiate and sustain collaboration, and facilitate the development of the financial industry. It also seeks to encourage the international community to join hands to tackle the complex challenges that we are facing, such as climate change, recession risks, and geopolitical conflicts.

Thus far, GAMF have attracted participants from over 100 financial institutions, industry associations and international organizations around the world.

Including the 2023 Annual Conference, GAMF has held six open-door major events* which have featured a number of well-known experts and industry leaders such as Mr. Lawrence H. SUMMERS, President Emeritus of Harvard University and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, Mr. Henry M. PAULSON, Jr., Chairman and Founder of Paulson Institute and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, Mr. Larry FINK, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, and Mr. Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of GIC.

GAMF also holds closed-door thematic seminars that offer in-depth discussions with experts on topics such as Global Market Outlook and Investment Strategies and Current International Relations and Responses from the Financial Industry.

In addition, GAMF tracks key topics and policy updates in global economic and financial fields. It carries out research and produces corresponding policy suggestion and subject reports, thereby contributing wisdom and expertise to China's high-level opening-up.

The GAMF plans for the future include continuing their open-door annual conferences, thematic forums and closed-door seminars every year. It is also planning social activities, such as exchange visits, tours, luncheons, dinner parties, and informal meetings to facilitate collaboration among GAMF members.

*List of GAMF Open-door Major Events

Jan. 2020 Beijing: The Construction of Pension Investment System in the Context of Opening-up(http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689370)

Sept. 2020 Shanghai: Global Economic Recovery and Financial Cooperation (http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689371)

July 2021 Beijing: Green Recovery of Global Economy and ESG Investments (http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689372)

Jan. 2022 Shanghai: The New Economic and Financial Landscape in Global Recovery (http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689373)

Sept. 2022 Beijing: Finding Certainty in the midst of Uncertainty(http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689374)

March 2023 Beijing: Responding to the Changing Global Landscape with High-Level Opening-Up(http://www.gamf.org.cn/filedownload/689375)

