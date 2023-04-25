FABRAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Appointments will fill key roles in operations, information technology, and human resources

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabral Metal Wall and Roofing Systems announced today that they have added three industry veterans to the company's executive leadership team as another step in rebuilding Fabral as a stand-alone company.

Wesley Co joins Fabral as Chief Operations Officer. Co brings 25 years of industry knowledge gained from positions at James Hardie, Owens Corning and most recently as Vice President & Business Leader at Masonite International. Co is a General Management Program alumnus of Harvard Business School, a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society of Quality and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. In his new role, Co will head operations for the Fabral and CopperCraft brands.

Dennis Merino, President and CEO of Fabral, said, "After a comprehensive executive search, we are thrilled to welcome Wes to the Fabral team. Wes has a strong reputation and proven track record of developing transformational growth strategies, speed in execution, and delivering sustainable results. With his engaging people leadership style, Wes will drive our commitment to safety, deliver outstanding products and services to our customers".

Elizabeth Rich has been named Vice President of IT after most recently serving as Senior Director, IT at OmniMax International for the past seven years. Rich has 20 years of experience providing cradle-to-grave management over large scale IT implementations. Prior to her time at OmniMax, Rich spent ten years at Acuity Brands and five years in the U. S. Air Force.

Tony Pennington has been named Director of Human Relations at Fabral. Pennington has 30 years of human resources experience, including five years as Director of Human Resources for OmniMax International, Fabral's former parent company, where he provided support for multiple business units and 24 manufacturing facilities. Prior to OmniMax, Pennington held positions of increasing responsibility with Spectrum Brands, Kemper Home Service Companies and Durafiger Technologies.

Co, Rich, and Pennington will play pivotal roles in helping transition Fabral from a business unit of OmniMax International to an independent organization following the acquisition of the company by Flack Global Metals in February.

"These talented individuals all share the growth mindset that will be the foundation for Fabral as we move forward," said Merino. "Our journey starts with building the best team in the industry and Wes, Elizabeth, and Tony are integral to that process."

ABOUT FABRAL

Fabral is the premier supplier of metal building envelope solutions for multiple end markets including residential, commercial and post frame/agricultural. In February of 2023, Fabral was purchased by Flack Global Metals as the first acquisition of the company's newly formed equity investment platform, Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI), centered on steel-consuming OEMs. Fabral has eight locations throughout the United States with 246 employees and over 500 customers across those facilities. Fabral also includes the CopperCraft brand of architectural products.

