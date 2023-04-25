Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DEREK HOUGH ANNOUNCES SYMPHONY OF DANCE

Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Highly Anticipated All New National Tour Launches September 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts  at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, DEREK HOUGH returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE. 

From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence.  Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23, 2023.

Presales start Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, April 28, 2023, at www.derekhough.com. VIP packages will be available through the site, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer whose credits include Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com.

2023 DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE DATES:

All dates and cities are subject to change.

Date

City


September 28, 2023

Las Vegas, NV


September 29, 2023

Riverside, CA


September 30, 2023

Los Angeles, CA


October 1, 2023

Reno, NV


October 4, 2023

Seattle, WA


October 5, 2023

Spokane, WA


October 6, 2023

Boise, ID


October 7, 2023

Eugene, OR


October 8, 2023

Portland, OR


October 11, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT


October 12, 2023

Colorado Springs, CO


October 13, 2023

Denver, CO


October 14, 2023

Lincoln, NE


October 17, 2023

Cincinnati, OH


October 18, 2023

Milwaukee, WI


October 20, 2023

Chicago, IL


October 21, 2023

Peoria, IL


October 26, 2023

Grand Rapids, MI


October 27, 2023

Windsor, Ontario


October 28, 2023

Rama, Ontario


October 31, 2023

Minneapolis, MN


November 1, 2023

Appleton, WI


November 3, 2023

Akron, OH


November 4, 2023

Indianapolis, IN


November 5, 2023

St. Louis, MO


November 7, 2023

Kansas City, MO


November 8, 2023

Nashville, TN


November 10, 2023

Albany, NY


November 11, 2023

Hershey, PA


November 14, 2023

Durham, NC


November 15, 2023

Atlanta, GA


November 16, 2023

New Orleans, LA


November 18, 2023

Louisville, KY


November 21, 2023

Boston, MA


November 22, 2023

Red Bank, NJ


November 24, 2023

Waterloo, NY


November 25, 2023

Uncasville, CT


November 26, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA


November 28, 2023

New York, NY


November 30, 2023

Morristown, NJ


December 1, 2023

Atlantic City, NJ


December 2, 2023

Reading, PA


December 3, 2023

Brookville, NY


December 6, 2023

Oxon Hill, MD


December 7, 2023

Virginia Beach, VA


December 9, 2023

Sarasota, FL


December 10, 2023

Hollywood, FL


December 11, 2023

Tampa, FL


December 12, 2023

Orlando, FL


December 14, 2023

Sugar Land, TX


December 15, 2023

Grand Prairie, TX


December 17, 2023

San Antonio, TX


December 19, 2023

Mesa, AZ


December 20, 2023

San Diego, CA


December 21, 2023

San Jose, CA


December 23, 2023

Idaho Falls, ID


ABOUT DEREK HOUGH
Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move. On TV he starred alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Martin Short in NBC's Hairspray Live and appeared on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed West End production of Footloose. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel having previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer and 6-time champion. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

