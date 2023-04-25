Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World featuring Motivational Speaker, Prince EA, in Conjunction with Leading Health & Wellness Experts Premiers in May Exclusively on Wondrium

The New Informational Series Joins Wondrium's Robust Line-Up of Health & Wellness Instructional Content Headed by World-Renowned Doctors, Professors and Mindfulness Guides

CHANTILLY, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Wondrium, the premier producer of lifelong learning content, premiers a new 10-part health and wellness series in early May, Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World, which introduces the idea that time-tested wisdom from the past can help create a better and healthier future. The informational series joins Wondrium's robust library of educational health and wellness content headed by the world's most notable professors, doctors, and experts on topics including psychology and mental health, nutrition, fitness, mindfulness, resilience, and more.

In Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World, motivational speaker, author and filmmaker, Prince EA, discusses research and findings alongside leading experts who present insights on topics from nutrition to meditation, relationships to reconnecting with nature, cultivating gratitude to decluttering one's literal and mental space. Included among the many contributing experts interviewed are Marisa G. Franco, psychologist and The New York Times best-selling author; Christine Carter, sociologist; and Shawn Stevenson, nutritionist.

"A wise person once said, 'If you want a new idea, read an old book,'" said Prince EA. "This course distills the best wisdom of our PAST ancestors to help make our PRESENT life happier, healthier, and more fulfilled."

The new series joins the dozens of popular health and wellness titles on Wondrium for anyone interested in learning something new or gaining a deeper understanding about a topic. Some of the many topics led by world-renowned experts in their field include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Daily Life, Introduction to Psychology, Scientific Guide to Health and Happiness, Overcome your Overthinking, and Science of Mindfulness.

About Wondrium

Wondrium is a media production company that produces nonfiction, educational, video and audio content, including courses, documentaries and series featuring leading experts. Wondrium distributes content globally to consumers by way of its streaming services, Wondrium.com and through DVDs and downloads on TheGreatCourses.com, as well as via third-party platforms like Audible, Amazon and Roku. Wondrium provides resources that complements people's daily media habits, allowing them to pursue their passions, dig deeper into subjects, hone their habits, and find topics about which they will love to learn.

