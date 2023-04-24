TeraSky Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global multi-cloud, cloud native and modern IT innovative technology solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates TeraSky as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

"Today marks a significant milestone for TeraSky as we are thrilled to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network," said Ofir Abekasis, CEO. "As a leader in our industry, we are committed to supporting our clients' success by providing them with the most innovative and efficient cloud solutions. This achievement is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and services that empower our clients to harness the full potential of AWS."

To earn AWS Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

TeraSky holds both the AWS Migration Consulting Competency as well as the DevOps Consulting Competency. Additionally, TeraSky participates in eight AWS Partner programs, among them the AWS Solution Provider Program, AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, and AWS Solution Provider Program. TeraSky's AWS certified experts team helps customers master the core cloud migration challenges to achieve agility and efficiency.

About TeraSky

TeraSky, a global provider of multi-cloud, cloud-native, and modern IT innovative technology solutions, helps companies across all industries overcome top complexities and business challenges through careful study and understanding of business needs and goals. TeraSky solutions are value-driven and combine enterprise-grade maturity and cloud-native agility to deliver the most valuable outcomes of reliability, efficiency, compliance, speed, adaptability, and fast time-to-market. Our engineering team's knowledge, top-tier certifications, and uncompromising commitment to excellence are key enablers in delivering desired results for on-prem, multi-cloud, application infrastructure, platform engineering, and digital workspace needs. TeraSky's managed services organization helps our customers operate more efficiently and creates significant and sustainable business impacts.

