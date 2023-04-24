Sales Engagement Software Outplay Launches Next-Gen Features With Regenerative AI

Introduces all-in-one multi use-case features that will enable sales teams to achieve their goals across the sales life cycle without the need for multiple point solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outplay , a globally recognized sales tech provider, unveiled a series of new features combining the groundbreaking potential of AI and automations to give teams a single platform that replaces expensive point solutions. The augmented features also help teams streamline their sales workflows by offering multiple functionalities like prospecting, inbound conversion, scheduling, engagement and more.

"The current economic climate has heightened the need for smarter sales processes, tighter tech expenditure and a consolidated sales stack. However, sales teams are expected to continue accelerating sales and contributing to revenue growth - but with less resources. Which means that the old way of paying for too many tools with overlapping features has to be replaced. With Outplay, we provide new age sales teams with a single, effectively priced tech stack to help them close more deals and drive revenue," said Laxman Papineni, Co-Founder & CEO.

With this launch, Outplay will encompass the below -

A Sales Prospecting Database with verified, up-to-date information of over 850 million contacts. Teams can build powerful prospect lists and engage with them instantly in a few clicks with automation-powered personalized outreach sequences across email, calls, text, LinkedIn and Twitter with Outplay's industry-recognized Multi-Channel Sales Engagement engine. with verified, up-to-date information of over 850 million contacts. Teams can build powerful prospect lists and engage with them instantly in a few clicks with automation-powered personalized outreach sequences across email, calls, text, LinkedIn and Twitter with Outplay's industry-recognizedengine.

Inbound Conversion and Scheduling that can dramatically improve the conversion speed and rates of inbound sales leads as well as leads from marketing campaigns like webinars, asset downloads and more. With vital time-savers like frictionless embeddable calendars, automated round-robin meeting assignments and automatic form-fill enrichment, this game-changer increases speed to lead like never before. that can dramatically improve the conversion speed and rates of inbound sales leads as well as leads from marketing campaigns like webinars, asset downloads and more. With vital time-savers like frictionless embeddable calendars, automated round-robin meeting assignments and automatic form-fill enrichment, this game-changer increases speed to lead like never before.

Conversational Intelligence that leverages the power of AI to capture prospect emotion and intent to prioritize the right leads, coach reps and provide them with real-time resources to handle objections. that leverages the power of AI to capture prospect emotion and intent to prioritize the right leads, coach reps and provide them with real-time resources to handle objections.

Outplay also has an AI Email Writer that can analyze successful interactions and prospect data to craft powerful outreach conversations powered by ChatGPT which can then be personalized efficiently by a rep. Another never-seen-before feature is the Power Dialer, an automated call assistant that can skyrocket rep productivity and help them complete more calls than ever by automating dialing, voice-mails and more.

About: Outplay is a Sequoia India backed all-in-one sales engagement platform. Outplay combines Sales Prospecting, Multi-channel Sales Engagement, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling, and Conversational Intelligence to help sales teams prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need for multiple tools. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings instantly. With game-changing features like Power Dialing and AI Email Writing, and a wide library of bi-directional integrations, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag. For more information, please visit www.outplayhq.com

