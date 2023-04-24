Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $33.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 9.11% and 0.97% compared to 7.17% and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023. This is the 114th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "The loan growth momentum during the prior year carried into the current quarter with loan growth of $171.8 million, or 1.6%, primarily in our commercial loan portfolios generated through our Corporate Finance group, and our newly launched Equipment Finance and Small Business teams. We are pleased to see this loan growth was funded primarily through the growth in our deposit base, which increased $72.6 million from the prior quarter. Although our yield on interest earning assets has continued to increase to 4.15%, our net interest margin began to tighten, declining by 10 basis points to 3.47%, due to the current interest rate environment and our funding needs. Asset quality metrics remain strong with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $79.8 million and $208.6 million, respectively."

Mr. Torchio continued, "I am also pleased to report that we have been able to maintain our current deposit base and have not seen outsized deposit outflows due to the recent events in the banking industry. Our uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany accounts and collateralized public funds, continue to remain low at $1.6 billion, or 13.6% of our total deposit base. This low level of uninsured deposits also emphasizes the granularity and diversity of our deposit base with an overall average balance of approximately $16,000. Additionally, our funding availability at March 31, 2023 was approximately $3.6 billion while borrowed funds outstanding were $688.6 million. We are pleased with our current liquidity levels and deposit mix and believe they leave us well positioned for the year."

Net interest income increased by $21.8 million, or 24.1%, to $112.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout 2022 and continuing in the first quarter of 2023. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning asset to increase to 4.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $35.6 million, or 40.3%, due to an increase of $988.3 million, or 10.0%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.75% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $4.9 million, to $5.0 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $115,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $111.3 million, or 34.8%, to $208.6 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 from $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $73.4 million, or just 0.66% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2023 from $75.4 million, or 0.74% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest income decreased by $1.8 million, or 6.9%, to $24.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $941,000, or 64.2%, to $524,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.1 million, or 8.8%, to $87.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $80.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 84.9%, increase in professional services to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the use of third-party consulting and staffing support. Also contributing to this variance was a $1.8 million increase in processing expenses to $14.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense increased $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to the severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction announced during the fourth quarter of 2022. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.7 million, or 35.4%, to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2023, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,497

139,365

1,161,006 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,402,805, $1,431,728 and $1,542,170, respectively) 1,205,510

1,218,108

1,442,098 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $750,345, $751,384 and $677,376, respectively) 866,022

881,249

737,730 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,168,029

2,238,722

3,340,834











Loans held-for-sale 7,006

9,913

19,272 Residential mortgage loans 3,499,078

3,488,686

3,102,617 Home equity loans 1,281,546

1,297,674

1,286,520 Consumer loans 2,232,133

2,168,655

1,895,981 Commercial real estate loans 2,826,485

2,823,555

2,959,893 Commercial loans 1,246,023

1,131,969

874,751 Total loans receivable 11,092,271

10,920,452

10,139,034 Allowance for credit losses (121,257)

(118,036)

(99,295) Loans receivable, net 10,971,014

10,802,416

10,039,739











FHLB stock, at cost 41,519

40,143

13,318 Accrued interest receivable 36,177

35,528

26,268 Real estate owned, net 524

413

929 Premises and equipment, net 140,301

145,909

149,970 Bank-owned life insurance 256,310

255,062

254,109 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 7,651

8,560

11,654 Other assets 191,294

205,574

193,365 Total assets $ 14,193,816

14,113,324

14,411,183 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,896,092

2,993,243

3,128,849 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,541,503

2,686,431

2,891,622 Money market deposit accounts 2,328,050

2,457,569

2,680,613 Savings deposits 2,194,743

2,275,020

2,367,438 Time deposits 1,576,791

1,052,285

1,251,878 Total deposits 11,537,179

11,464,548

12,320,400











Borrowed funds 688,641

681,166

121,436 Subordinated debt 113,927

113,840

123,670 Junior subordinated debentures 129,379

129,314

129,119 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 49,893

47,613

44,022 Accrued interest payable 2,236

3,231

563 Other liabilities 159,286

182,126

148,461 Total liabilities 12,680,541

12,621,838

12,887,671 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,065,400, 127,028,848 and 126,686,373 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,271

1,270

1,267 Additional paid-in capital 1,020,855

1,019,647

1,012,308 Retained earnings 649,672

641,727

612,481 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158,523)

(171,158)

(102,544) Total shareholders' equity 1,513,275

1,491,486

1,523,512 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,193,816

14,113,324

14,411,183











Equity to assets 10.66 %

10.57 %

10.57 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.15 %

8.03 %

8.07 % Book value per share $ 11.91

11.74

12.03 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.85

8.67

8.93 Closing market price per share $ 12.03

13.98

13.51 Full time equivalent employees 2,066

2,160

2.268 Number of banking offices 150

150

170

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 123,745

117,137

106,943

95,574

88,174 Mortgage-backed securities 8,537

8,603

8,683

7,158

6,360 Taxable investment securities 845

840

838

715

677 Tax-free investment securities 700

701

709

683

674 FHLB stock dividends 690

419

148

82

81 Interest-earning deposits 423

153

1,295

1,684

467 Total interest income 134,940

127,853

118,616

105,896

96,433 Interest expense:

















Deposits 11,238

3,871

3,157

3,341

3,751 Borrowed funds 11,238

6,938

2,710

2,290

2,059 Total interest expense 22,476

10,809

5,867

5,631

5,810 Net interest income 112,464

117,044

112,749

100,265

90,623 Provision for credit losses - loans 4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481) Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) 126

1,876

3,585

3,396

1,596 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 107,468

106,145

101,475

94,240

90,508 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments —

(1)

(2)

(3)

(2) Service charges and fees 13,189

14,125

14,323

13,673

13,067 Trust and other financial services income 6,449

6,642

6,650

7,461

7,012 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 108

51

290

291

(29) Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,269

1,663

1,475

2,008

1,983 Mortgage banking income 524

477

766

2,157

1,465 Other operating income 2,430

4,901

3,301

4,861

2,244 Total noninterest income 23,969

27,858

26,803

30,448

25,740 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 46,604

46,658

46,711

48,073

46,917 Premises and occupancy costs 7,471

7,370

7,171

7,280

7,797 Office operations 3,010

3,544

3,229

3,162

3,383 Collections expense 387

563

322

403

520 Processing expenses 14,350

13,585

13,416

12,947

12,548 Marketing expenses 2,892

2,773

2,147

2,047

2,128 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,223

1,319

1,200

1,130

1,129 Professional services 4,758

5,434

3,363

3,333

2,573 Amortization of intangible assets 909

932

1,047

1,115

1,183 Real estate owned expense 181

53

61

72

37 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,802

4,243

—

—

1,374 Other expenses 1,863

2,304

321

1,849

759 Total noninterest expense 87,450

88,778

78,988

81,411

80,348 Income before income taxes 43,987

45,225

49,290

43,277

35,900 Income tax expense 10,308

10,576

11,986

9,851

7,613 Net income $ 33,679

34,649

37,304

33,426

28,287



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.27

0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26

0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22



















Annualized return on average equity 9.11 %

9.38 %

9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 %

0.98 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %



















Efficiency ratio (1) ** 61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.43 %

66.85 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets (1) ** 2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.19 %





(1) Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification. * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended March 31,

2023

2022 Operating results (non-GAAP):





Net interest income $ 112,464

90,623 Provision for credit losses 4,996

115 Noninterest income 23,969

25,740 Noninterest expense 84,648

78,974 Income taxes 11,093

7,998 Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 35,696

29,276 Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.28

0.23







Average equity $ 1,498,825

1,600,728 Average assets 14,121,496

14,423,574 Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.66 %

7.42 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 %

0.82 %







Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:





Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 35,696

29,276 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:





Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense (2,017)

(989) Net income (GAAP) $ 33,679

28,287 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.26

0.22







Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 9.11 %

7.17 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.97 %

0.80 %







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments





Total shareholders' equity 1,513,275

1,523,512 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 388,648

392,651 Less: unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments, net of tax 83,287

43,455 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 1,041,340

1,087,406







Total assets 14,193,816

14,411,183 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 388,648

392,651 Tangible assets 13,805,168

14,018,532







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 7.54 %

7.76 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table

provides details around the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:





As of March 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 2,917,743

25.29 %

4,950 Less intercompany deposit accounts 787,363

6.82 %

13 Less collateralized deposit accounts 564,787

4.90 %

275 Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits $ 1,565,593

13.57 %

4,662





(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.



Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $34.0 million, or 0.29% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $148.2 million, or 1.28% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $336,000 as of March 31, 2023.



The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of March 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,428,232

12.38 %

291,561 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,467,860

12.72 %

45,924 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,627,546

14.11 %

60,459 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 913,957

7.92 %

8,451 Personal money market deposits 1,626,614

14.10 %

26,867 Business money market deposits 701,436

6.08 %

3,008 Savings deposits 2,194,743

19.02 %

216,358 Time deposits 1,576,791

13.67 %

61,779 Total deposits $ 11,537,179

100.00 %

714,407



Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $161.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





March 31, 2023



Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after one year through five years

$ 20,000

—

(1,421)

18,579

3.60 Due after ten years

52,089

—

(9,653)

42,436

6.28





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

20,983

—

(2,680)

18,303

4.73 Due after five years through ten years

25,600

—

(3,623)

21,977

5.25





















Municipal securities:



















Due within one year

503

—

—

503

0.25 Due after one year through five years

990

27

(12)

1,005

2.59 Due after five years through ten years

38,384

1

(1,612)

36,773

4.72 Due after ten years

87,322

131

(11,059)

76,394

9.04





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after five years through ten years

13,528

—

(958)

12,570

5.62





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

221,361

49

(28,136)

193,274

6.02 Variable rate pass-through

8,287

4

(149)

8,142

4.24 Fixed rate agency CMOs

886,717

—

(137,663)

749,054

5.22 Variable rate agency CMOs

27,041

35

(576)

26,500

3.98 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,143,406

88

(166,524)

976,970

5.34 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,402,805

247

(197,542)

1,205,510

5.55





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 29,477

—

(3,131)

26,346

3.68 Due after five years through ten years

94,978

—

(15,560)

79,418

5.72





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

$ 159,504

—

(22,260)

137,244

5.58 Variable rate pass-through

521

—

(7)

514

4.64 Fixed rate agency CMOs

581,013

—

(74,710)

506,303

6.76 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

—

(9)

520

6.16 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

741,567

—

(96,986)

644,581

6.51 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 866,022

—

(115,677)

750,345

6.32

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2023

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 403,000

5.17 % Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year 183,700

5.15 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 586,700

5.17 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 83,290

1.16 % Collateral received, due within one year 18,651

5.17 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 113,927

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,379

6.77 % Total borrowed funds * $ 931,947

4.92 %





* As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $183.7 million drawn balance, as well as $305.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at March 31, 2023:





March 31, 2023 Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or more unit dwelling

14.1 % Nursing home

13.4 % Retail building

11.9 % Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.6 % Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

5.7 % Manufacturing & industrial building

3.6 % Commercial acquisition and development

3.6 % Warehouse/storage building

3.5 % Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.5 % Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.4 % Hotel/motel

3.1 % Single family dwelling

3.0 % Other medical facility

2.7 % Student housing

2.7 % Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

2.6 % 2-4 family

2.4 % Agricultural real estate

2.3 % All other

9.9 % Total

100.0 %



The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at March 31, 2023:





March 31, 2023 State

Percent of portfolio New York

31.0 % Pennsylvania

30.6 % Ohio

19.4 % Indiana

8.7 % Virginia

2.3 % All other

8.0 % Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,423

1,496

2,186

1,970

1,884 Home equity loans 1,084

1,418

1,158

1,337

1,376 Consumer loans 911

836

833

976

1,148 Commercial real estate loans 50,045

53,303

56,193

60,537

79,810 Commercial loans 1,468

895

1,801

5,270

6,060 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 54,931

57,948

62,171

70,090

90,278 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 688

473

54

2

760 Home equity loans 18

180

316

172

195 Consumer loans 223

178

155

158

190 Commercial real estate loans 1,900

1,220

55

911

333 Commercial loans 341

145

237

358

4 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 3,170

2,196

817

1,601

1,482 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 919

31

32

199

830 Home equity loans 338

290

432

566

371 Consumer loans 340

341

382

226

280 Commercial real estate loans 1,355

473

848

630

— Commercial loans 126

96

132

73

— Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 3,078

1,231

1,826

1,694

1,481 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,300

5,574

5,544

5,445

3,976 Home equity loans 2,190

2,257

1,779

2,081

2,968 Consumer loans 2,791

2,672

2,031

1,942

1,782 Commercial real estate loans 8,010

7,867

8,821

14,949

21,399 Commercial loans 1,139

1,491

638

583

795 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 17,430

19,861

18,813

25,000

30,920 Total nonaccrual loans $ 78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161 Total nonaccrual loans $ 78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 652

744

357

379

420 Nonperforming loans 79,261

81,980

83,984

98,764

124,581 Real estate owned, net 524

413

450

1,205

929 Nonperforming assets $ 79,785

82,393

84,434

99,969

125,510



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.71 %

0.75 %

0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 %

0.58 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 152.98 %

143.98 %

130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2023

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,499,135

—

6,330

—

—

3,505,465 Home equity loans

1,277,915

—

3,631

—

—

1,281,546 Consumer loans

2,227,379

—

4,754

—

—

2,232,133 Total Personal Banking

7,004,429

—

14,715

—

—

7,019,144 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591

—

—

2,827,104 Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298

—

—

1,246,023 Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889

—

—

4,073,127 Total loans

$ 10,807,449

76,218

208,604

—

—

11,092,271 At December 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,484,870

—

13,729

—

—

3,498,599 Home equity loans

1,292,146

—

5,528

—

—

1,297,674 Consumer loans

2,164,220

—

4,435

—

—

2,168,655 Total Personal Banking

6,941,236

—

23,692

—

—

6,964,928 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670

—

—

2,823,555 Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878

—

—

1,131,969 Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548

—

—

3,955,524 Total loans

$ 10,621,752

62,460

236,240

—

—

10,920,452 At September 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,388,168

—

13,730

—

—

3,401,898 Home equity loans

1,279,968

—

5,021

—

—

1,284,989 Consumer loans

2,112,478

—

3,760

—

—

2,116,238 Total Personal Banking

6,780,614

—

22,511

—

—

6,803,125 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498

—

—

2,812,830 Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736

—

—

1,125,570 Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234

—

—

3,938,400 Total loans

$ 10,465,092

38,688

237,745

—

—

10,741,525 At June 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,273,117

—

13,658

—

—

3,286,775 Home equity loans

1,275,124

—

5,368

—

—

1,280,492 Consumer loans

1,998,863

—

3,682

—

—

2,002,545 Total Personal Banking

6,547,104

—

22,708

—

—

6,569,812 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429

—

—

2,876,176 Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239

—

—

986,836 Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668

—

—

3,863,012 Total loans

$ 10,101,440

54,008

277,376

—

—

10,432,824 At March 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,108,366

—

13,523

—

—

3,121,889 Home equity loans

1,280,342

—

6,178

—

—

1,286,520 Consumer loans

1,892,162

—

3,819

—

—

1,895,981 Total Personal Banking

6,280,870

—

23,520

—

—

6,304,390 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994

—

—

2,959,893 Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349

—

—

874,751 Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343

—

—

3,834,644 Total loans

$ 9,753,803

65,368

319,863

—

—

10,139,034





* Includes $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, and $4.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. ** Includes $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, and $71.9 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2023

*

December 31,

2022

*

September 30,

2022

*

June 30,

2022

*

March 31,

2022

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 259

$ 26,992

0.8 %

304

$ 29,487

0.8 %

26

$ 1,052

— %

20

$ 785

— %

281

$ 24,057

0.8 % Home equity loans 111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 % Consumer loans 587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 % Commercial loans 46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,026

$ 47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$ 52,235

0.5 %

724

$ 14,790

0.1 %

740

$ 15,534

0.1 %

950

$ 38,878

0.4 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 23

$ 1,922

0.1 %

65

$ 5,563

0.2 %

51

$ 4,320

0.1 %

61

$ 5,941

0.2 %

24

$ 1,950

0.1 % Home equity loans 31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 % Consumer loans 185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— % Commercial loans 19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 275

$ 8,103

0.1 %

389

$ 13,100

0.1 %

337

$ 10,759

0.1 %

282

$ 10,166

0.1 %

215

$ 5,142

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 39

$ 3,300

0.1 %

65

$ 5,574

0.2 %

64

$ 5,544

0.2 %

63

$ 5,445

0.2 %

47

$ 3,976

0.1 % Home equity loans 65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 % Consumer loans 313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 % Commercial loans 24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 459

$ 18,081

0.2 %

501

$ 20,606

0.2 %

451

$ 19,170

0.2 %

459

$ 25,379

0.2 %

476

$ 31,340

0.3 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,760

$ 73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$ 85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$ 44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$ 51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$ 75,360

0.7 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, and $7.1 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022,

September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Beginning balance $ 118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241 ASU 2022-02 Adoption 426

—

—

—

— Provision 4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481) Charge-offs residential mortgage (207)

(546)

(166)

(138)

(1,183) Charge-offs home equity (164)

(232)

(535)

(255)

(447) Charge-offs consumer (2,734)

(2,430)

(2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723) Charge-offs commercial real estate (657)

(621)

(1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024) Charge-offs commercial (865)

(404)

(243)

(329)

(681) Recoveries 2,552

3,427

8,389

3,457

3,593 Ending balance $ 121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$ 3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$ 3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$ 3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$ 2,980,788

25,542

3.43 % Home equity loans 1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 % Consumer loans 2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 % Commercial real estate loans 2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 % Commercial loans 1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 % Investment securities (c) (d) 384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 % FHLB stock, at cost 39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 % Other interest-earning deposits 30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 869,566









877,121









896,663









909,943









973,092







Total assets $ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $ 2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$ 2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$ 2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$ 2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$ 2,334,494

592

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 % Time deposits (g) 1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 % Borrowed funds (f) 740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 % Subordinated debt 113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,889,973









3,039,000









3,093,490









3,090,372









3,060,698







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 235,213









229,794









209,486









193,510









203,537







Total liabilities 12,622,671









12,517,815









12,549,293









12,749,873









12,822,846







Shareholders' equity 1,498,825









1,465,285









1,503,626









1,506,832









1,600,728







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



113,256

3.19 %





117,809

3.43 %





113,485

3.35 %





100,882

2.96 %





91,213

2.68 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,754,445





3.47 %

$ 3,856,958





3.57 %

$ 3,909,939





3.42 %

$ 3,880,771





3.07 %

$ 3,891,871





2.75 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.40X









1.42X









1.42X









1.41X









1.41X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.17%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, and 3.61%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, and 1.45%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, and 2.91%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, and 2.66%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, and 2.73%, respectively.

