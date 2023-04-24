Autism Software Company 'Autism Analytica' Collaborates with Magellan Health to Identify Autism, Predict Services Needed, and Monitor Patient Progress

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Analytica today announced it has collaborated with Magellan Health,Inc., to clinically evaluate a set of subjective and objective measurement tools focused on facilitating the early identification of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the monitoring of behavior therapy intervention. Autism Analytica software is designed for use by clinicians evaluating children with ASD and related developmental conditions, as well as behavioral health specialists providing intervention services to children with ASD.

Through this collaboration, Magellan will pilot the software to one of its applied behavioral analysis (ABA) network providers. Autism Analytica and Magellan aim to deliver superior clinical tools and resources which will positively impact the clinical outcomes of members. Magellan will be positioned to enhance services to the autistic community by identifying the accurate level of treatment based on both subjective and objective outcomes driven data.

CEO of Autism Analytica, Dr. Thomas Frazier, said, "Our solution is designed to improve rather than add to the clinician workflow and to decrease burden on patients and parents. Teaming up with Magellan Health is an opportunity to evaluate the full range of benefits our platform provides to clinicians, parents, and patients."

Autism Analytica's commercial software has modules that are specifically designed to provide key information to clinicians, including objective measurements, to improve the early identification of children on the autism spectrum. Additional modules not only predict the type and frequency of services needed but also monitor a child's progress through treatment over time via automated workflows and clinically-validated measures that are completed by a parent or caregiver.

Two products are offered by Autism Analytica, Virtual IPM and Neuro IPM. As clinical decision support software, Virtual IPM measures a child's cognitive and behavioral strengths and challenges, collects developmental and medical history information to increase the efficiency of clinical workflows, and provides clinicians with interpretations, recommendations, and treatment targets to permit a rapid transition from evaluation to intervention. Neuro IPM couples webcam-collected gaze and facial expression technology with proprietary stimuli and AI/machine-learning algorithms to provide objective measurement capabilities that supplement parent-report and other clinical information.

"Through this collaboration with Autism Analytica, we can better serve our ABA network of providers through increased understanding of phenotypic profiling and clinical pathways for the population we serve," said Yagnesh Vadgama, Vice President of Clinical Care Services Autism, Magellan Healthcare. "By offering providers more clinically validated tools, we are advancing the ongoing support, clinical trajectory, and progress of our members."

About Autism Analytica: Autism Analytica is a software company focused on the development of products that support more efficient, evidence-based, and effective care pathways in neurodevelopmental conditions– with a heavy emphasis on autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Part clinical measure development company, part enterprise software, with a strong data science ethos, Autism Analytica is providing scientific structure to historically subjective clinical care. For more information, visit AutismAnalytica.com .

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc,. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com .

