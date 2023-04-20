Lathrop GPM LLP Intellectual Property Group Expands in Boston and Minneapolis

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lathrop GPM LLP add four lawyers to the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Boston and Minneapolis. Partner Lisa Hillman, Ph.D., Counsel Jennifer Liu, Pharm.D., and Technical Specialist Diane Lebo, Ph.D., all join in Boston. Counsel Lisbeth C. Robinson, Ph.D., joins in Minneapolis. Lathrop GPM's Intellectual Property Group includes more than 75 practitioners across the U.S.

"This is an exciting time of expansion for our IP team," said Kate Tompkins, leader of the firm's IP Group. "The varied and extensive skillsets of these four professionals will further bolster our abilities in patent procurement and litigation in Boston, Minneapolis, and across the U.S. We look forward to providing their insights to our clients in the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, and medical device fields."

Lisa Hillman, Ph.D.'s practice encompasses domestic and foreign patent procurement in biotechnology and medical devices. She provides strategic patent counseling, patent portfolio management, patent validity opinions, infringement opinions, freedom-to-operate opinions, and due diligence reviews. She earned a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, a Ph.D. in Food Science and Human Nutrition with an emphasis in Molecular Biology and Food Microbiology from the University of Florida, and a B.S. in Microbiology & Public Health and Cellular Biology from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh.

Jennifer Liu, Pharm.D.'s practice includes patent litigation and patent opinion work involving mRNA vaccines, cancer drugs, antidepressants, and biologics. She has litigated patent matters involving a variety of technologies including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. She earned a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, a Pharm.D. from the Arnold and Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy, an M.S. and a B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Tulane University.

Lisbeth C. Robinson, Ph.D. is a former patent examiner and focuses her practice on patent preparation, prosecution, and analyses. She works with universities, medical device companies, and emerging and established companies in biotechnology on patent drafting, prosecution and counseling in material science, synthetic biology, and crop gene editing. Robinson earned a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Minnesota, and a B.S. in Biochemical Sciences from the University of Vermont.

Diane Lebo, Ph.D. has a background in chemistry education and cell and molecular biology research. She earned a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Boston University and a B.S. in Biology Education and Chemistry from Montclair State University.

"IP and life sciences continue to be a key focus of our strategic growth," said Cameron Garrison, managing partner of Lathrop GPM. "Our innovative pricing capabilities and commitment to client service are a great match for the needs of our clients. We hope to continue to attract this caliber of IP talent across the country."

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 12 offices. The attorneys handle business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. The firm is recognized for our commitment to DE&I, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.lathropgpm.com.

