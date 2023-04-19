FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Cash Rental Rates Up 58.3%

Cash Rental Rate Increase of 56% on Leases Signed To Date Commencing in 2023

Occupancy of 98.7%; Cash Same Store NOI Growth of 8.1%

Signed 394,000 Square Feet of New Leases for Speculative Developments Year-To-Date

Started a 358,000 Square-Foot Development in the Philadelphia Market, Estimated Investment of $61 Million

Sold 31 Acres at Camelback 303 Joint Venture in Phoenix for $50 Million ; FR's Share of Gain and Incentive Fee Before Tax of $24 Million ; Purchase Option Agreement and Ground Lease with Buyer for Additional 71 Acres

2023 FFO Guidance Increased $0.04 at Midpoint to $2.33 to $2.43 Per Share/Unit, Excluding 1Q23 Accelerated Recognition of Tenant Improvement Reimbursement

Increased First Quarter 2023 Dividend to $0.32 Per Share, an 8.5% Increase

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced results for the first quarter of 2023. First Industrial's diluted net income available to common stockholders per share (EPS) was $0.42, compared to $0.27 a year ago and first quarter FFO was $0.59 per share/unit on a diluted basis, compared to $0.53 per share/unit a year ago. Excluding $0.02 per share/unit of income related to the accelerated recognition of a tenant improvement reimbursement associated with a departing tenant in Dallas, first quarter 2023 FFO was $0.57 per share/unit.

"2023 is off to an excellent start with another strong quarter of operating results that reflect the strength of our portfolio and the talents of our team," said Peter E. Baccile, president and chief executive officer of First Industrial. "We established a new company quarterly record for cash rental rate change of 58% while maintaining high occupancy and securing new customers for a few of our developments."

Portfolio Performance

In service occupancy was 98.7% at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 98.8% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, and 98.0% at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Cash rental rates increased 58.3% and increased 85.3% on a straight-line basis.

The Company has achieved a cash rental rate increase of approximately 56% on leases signed to date commencing in 2023 reflecting 63% of 2023 rollovers.

Same store cash basis net operating income before termination fees ("SS NOI") increased 8.1% reflecting increases in rental rates on new and renewal leasing, contractual rent escalations and higher average occupancy, slightly offset by higher free rent and an increase in real estate taxes.

Development Leasing

During the first quarter, the Company:

Leased 100% of the 198,000 square-foot First Park Miami Building 10 in South Florida . The lease is expected to commence upon completion in the second quarter.

Leased 100% of the 105,000 square-foot First Lehigh Logistics Center in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania .

Leased the remaining 27,000 square feet at the 81,000 square-foot First Loop Logistics Park Building 2 in Central Florida .

In the second quarter to-date, the Company:

Leased 50% of the 128,000 square-foot First Steele in Seattle .

Investment and Disposition Highlights

In the first quarter, the Company:

Commenced development of First State Crossing in the Philadelphia market - 358,000 square feet; $61 million estimated investment.

Sold 31 acres at its Camelback 303 business park joint venture in Phoenix for $50 million ; First Industrial's share of the gain and incentive fee before tax is $24 million . In conjunction with the sale, the joint venture entered into a purchase option agreement with the buyer for an additional 71 acres that requires the buyer to lease the ground for up to two years.

Common Stock Dividend

In the first quarter, the Company:

Paid a common dividend of $0.32 per share/unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023 . The new dividend rate represented an 8.5% increase from the prior quarterly rate of $0.295 per share/unit.

Outlook for 2023

"On the strength of our leasing performance and contribution from our joint venture, we are raising our FFO per share guidance, before the accelerated tenant improvement reimbursement recognition, by four cents at the midpoint," added Mr. Baccile. "We expect healthy rental rate changes on our new and renewal leasing for the balance of the year and we are keenly focused on leasing up our development pipeline to drive future cash flow."





Low End of

High End of



Guidance for 2023

Guidance for 2023



(Per share/unit)

(Per share/unit) Net Income

$ 1.28

$ 1.38 Add: Real Estate Depreciation/Amortization

1.20

1.20 Less: Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Net of Allocable Income Tax Provision

(Including Joint Venture) and Net of Joint Venture Noncontrolling Interest,

Through April 19, 2023

(0.13)

(0.13)









FFO (NAREIT Definition)

$ 2.35

$ 2.45









Less: Income Related to Accelerated Recognition of a Tenant Improvement Reimbursement

(0.02)

(0.02)









FFO Before Income Related to Accelerated Recognition of a Tenant Improvement Reimbursement

$ 2.33

$ 2.43

The following assumptions were used for guidance:

Average quarter-end in service occupancy of 97.75% to 98.75%.

SS NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees of 7.75% to 8.75% for the full year, an increase of 25 basis points at the midpoint. This range excludes $1.4 million of income related to insurance claim settlements recognized in 4Q22.

FFO from Joint Venture of $0.02 per share primarily related to the Company's share of the ground lease rent from the aforementioned purchase option agreement.

Includes the incremental costs expected in 2023 related to the Company's developments completed and under construction as March 31, 2023 . In total, the Company expects to capitalize $0.09 per share of interest in 2023.

General and administrative expense of $34.0 million to $35.0 million .

Our guidance does not include the impact of any future investments, property sales, debt repurchases prior to maturity, debt issuances, or equity issuances post the date of this press release.

FFO Definition

In accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO, First Industrial calculates FFO to be equal to net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain or plus loss on sale of real estate, net of any income tax provision or benefit associated with the sale of real estate. First Industrial also excludes the same adjustments from its share of net income from unconsolidated joint ventures.

About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.3 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the presentation to which it refers may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; technological developments, particularly those affecting supply chains and logistics; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

A schedule of selected financial information is attached.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share/Unit data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022 Statements of Operations and Other Data:







Total Revenues

$ 149,423

$ 125,513









Property Expenses

(42,182)

(35,415) General and Administrative

(9,354)

(8,741) Joint Venture Development Services Expense

(784)

— Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

(245)

(230) Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

(39,527)

(33,680) Total Expenses

(92,092)

(78,066) Interest Expense

(16,119)

(9,636) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

(904)

(756) Income from Operations Before Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture and Income Tax (Provision) Benefit

$ 40,308

$ 37,055 Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture

27,634

(22) Income Tax (Provision) Benefit

(7,167)

90 Net Income

$ 60,775

$ 37,123 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

(4,808)

(865) Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 55,967

$ 36,258 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO FFO (c) AND AFFO (c)







Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 55,967

$ 36,258 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

39,527

33,680 Noncontrolling Interests

4,808

865 Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)

(27,632)

— Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Including Joint Venture (b)

6,997

— Funds From Operations ("FFO") (NAREIT) (c)

$ 79,667

$ 70,803 Amortization of Equity Based Compensation

6,141

5,101 Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs

104

104 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

904

756 Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

245

230 Non-incremental Building Improvements

(3,177)

(721) Non-incremental Leasing Costs

(8,861)

(6,329) Capitalized Interest

(3,981)

(4,070) Capitalized Overhead

(3,155)

(2,613) Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market Leases and Lease Inducements

(6,082)

(4,152) Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (c)

$ 61,805

$ 59,109



















RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO ADJUSTED

EBITDA (c) AND NOI (c)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022 Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 55,967

$ 36,258 Interest Expense

16,119

9,636 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

39,527

33,680 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate (b)

170

(90) Noncontrolling Interests

4,808

865 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

904

756 Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

245

230 Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)

(27,632)

— Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Including Joint Venture (b)

6,997

— Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$ 97,105

$ 81,335 General and Administrative

9,354

8,741 FFO from Joint Venture (a)

(2)

22 Net Operating Income ("NOI") (c)

$ 106,457

$ 90,098 Non-Same Store NOI

(9,743)

(565) Same Store NOI Before Same Store Adjustments (c)

$ 96,714

$ 89,533 Straight-line Rent

(3,256)

(3,049) Above (Below) Market Lease Amortization

(232)

(258) Lease Termination Fees

(22)

— Same Store NOI (Cash Basis without Termination Fees) (c)

$ 93,204

$ 86,226









Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Basic

134,686

134,073 Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic

132,211

131,811









Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Diluted

135,231

134,495 Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted

132,299

131,885









Per Share/Unit Data:







Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 55,967

$ 36,258 Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(47)

(31) Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$ 55,920

$ 36,227









Basic and Diluted Per Share

$ 0.42

$ 0.27









FFO (NAREIT) (c)

$ 79,667

$ 70,803 Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(185)

(156) FFO (NAREIT) Allocable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders

$ 79,482

$ 70,647









Basic and Diluted Per Share/Unit

$ 0.59

$ 0.53









Common Dividends/Distributions Per Share/Unit

$ 0.320

$ 0.295







Balance Sheet Data (end of period):

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Gross Real Estate Investment

$ 5,402,000

$ 5,343,039 Total Assets

4,950,852

4,954,322 Debt

2,080,804

2,066,301 Total Liabilities

2,422,887

2,424,023 Total Equity

2,527,965

2,530,299













Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022 (a) Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture









Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture per GAAP Statements of Operations

$ 27,634

$ (22)

Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture

(27,632)

—

FFO from Joint Venture

$ 2

$ (22)











(b) Income Tax (Provision) Benefit









Income Tax (Provision) Benefit per GAAP Statements of Operations

$ (7,167)

$ 90

Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Including Joint Venture

6,997

—

Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate

$ (170)

$ 90

(c) Investors in, and analysts following, the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), variously defined below, as supplemental performance measures. While we believe net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate measure, we consider FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO, given their wide use by, and relevance to investors and analysts, appropriate supplemental performance measures. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not factor in depreciation and amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs. AFFO provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to fund dividends. In addition, FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples/yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

In accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO, we calculate FFO to be equal to net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain or plus loss on sale of real estate, net of any income tax provision or benefit associated with the sale of real estate. We also exclude the same adjustments from our share of net income from unconsolidated joint venture.

NOI is defined as our revenues, minus property expenses such as real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, property management, utilities, insurance and other expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI minus general and administrative expenses and the equity in FFO from our investment in joint venture.

AFFO is defined as adjusted EBITDA minus interest expense, minus capitalized interest and overhead, (minus)/plus amortization of debt discounts and hedge costs, minus straight-line rent, amortization of above (below) market leases and lease inducements, minus provision for income taxes or plus benefit for income taxes not allocable to gain on sale of real estate, plus amortization of equity based compensation and minus non-incremental capital expenditures. Non-incremental capital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.

FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the repayment of principal on debt and payment of dividends and distributions. FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO should not be considered as substitutes for net income available to common stockholders and participating securities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of results of operations, cash flows (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or as a measure of liquidity. FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO as currently calculated by us may not be comparable to similarly titled, but variously calculated, measures of other REITs.

We consider cash-basis same store NOI ("SS NOI") to be a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. Same store properties include all properties owned prior to January 1, 2022 and held as an in service property through the end of the current reporting period (including certain income-producing land parcels), and developments and redevelopments that were placed in service prior to January 1, 2022 (the "Same Store Pool"). Properties which are at least 75% occupied at acquisition are placed in service, unless we anticipate tenant move-outs within two years of ownership would drop occupancy below 75%. Properties acquired with occupancy greater than 75% at acquisition, but with tenants that we anticipate will move out within two years of ownership, will be placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or twelve months after move out. Properties acquired that are less than 75% occupied at the date of acquisition are placed in service as they reach the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year subsequent to acquisition. Developments, redevelopments and acquired income-producing land parcels for which our ultimate intent is to redevelop or develop on the land parcel are placed in service as they reach the earlier of 90% occupancy or one year subsequent to development/redevelopment construction completion.

We define SS NOI as NOI, less NOI of properties not in the Same Store Pool, less the impact of straight-line rent, the amortization of above (below) market rent and the impact of lease termination fees. We exclude lease termination fees, straight-line rent and above (below) market rent in calculating SS NOI because we believe it provides a better measure of actual cash basis rental growth for a year-over-year comparison. In addition, we believe that SS NOI helps the investing public compare the operating performance of a company's real estate as compared to other companies. While SS NOI is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance of real estate investment trusts, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance. SS NOI also does not reflect general and administrative expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit and expense, gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in income or loss from joint venture, joint venture fees, joint venture development services expense, capital expenditures and leasing costs. Further, our computation of SS NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as they may use different methodologies for calculating SS NOI.

SOURCE First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.