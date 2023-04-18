Channel Capital Cayman adds new Director to its Fund Governance Team

SYDNEY and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Capital Cayman a company within the Channel Capital Group, today announced the expansion of its Cayman Islands team with the appointment of Martin Laufer as Fund Director.

Channel Capital Cayman provides a high quality governance service to investment funds domiciled primarily in the United States, Cayman Islands and other offshore financial centres. The business was established to leverage the deep and specialised experience of its team, and to assist with ongoing compliance with regulatory obligations through a trusted and highly personalised independent director service.

As an experienced independent director, Martin has been providing fund governance and related services to a variety of offshore investment funds since 2017. Prior to joining Channel Capital Cayman, Martin worked for the Maples Group where he served as an independent director covering a wide range of hedge fund, private equity and infrastructure strategies. From the period 2010 to 2017, Martin was a Fiduciary Fund Manager at BNY Mellon Fund Management (Cayman) Limited where he provided fiduciary and administration services to a large portfolio of Cayman unit trusts, hedge funds and funds of funds, and spent time as a senior client accountant at CIBC Bank and Trust Company (Cayman) Limited. Before moving to the Cayman Islands in 2007, Martin worked as a senior tax consultant at KPMG Argentina. Martin is a certified public accountant, a CFA charterholder and a Certified ESG Analyst® (CESGA).

The Cayman Islands is a world leader in the establishment of offshore funds due to its tax-neutrality, stable economy, sophisticated banking sector and professional financial service industry. Approximately 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

"We are excited to have Martin join the business," said Mark Cook, Executive Director, Channel Capital Cayman.

"Martin's experience has given him valuable insights into the fund governance space, compliance issues and new trends such as ESG investing that are critical to managing offshore investment vehicles in a responsible manner. He will add depth to our governance platform and will work closely with our clients to help them navigate the ever-changing and complex investment and regulatory environment."

Fund Director at Channel Capital Cayman, Martin Laufer, said: "I am very pleased to be joining Mark and the rest of the Channel Capital Cayman team. It's critical to stay up to date with regulatory changes and emerging industry trends and I look forward to providing our clients with the guidance and support they need to manage and oversee their fund investments effectively."

About Channel Capital Cayman

Channel Capital Cayman is an independent directorship service provider to global hedge and private equity funds and investment vehicles primarily domiciled in the Cayman Islands. This expertise helps to strengthen governance by striking the right balance between investors, fund sponsors and other stakeholders. Our services are tailored to the needs of each board, and we provide oversight and related support services to help boards become more effective.

Our team of directors offers a comprehensive and objective service that covers the entire life cycle of a fund, from pre-launch to maturity. We provide an independent, experienced perspective to boards, offering strategic guidance while ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including anti-money laundering, tax transparency and other governance complexities.

Channel Capital Cayman is part of the Channel Capital Group – a multi-partner asset management business with staff across six global locations and US$23 billion of client assets serviced as of March 31, 2023.

