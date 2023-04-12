Liquid Web Study Reveals Factors Helping Business Growth

Scaling Businesses Prioritize Employee Benefits, Filling Skills Gaps, & IT Investments

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, the market leader in cloud hosting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), recently released its study on business success in the COVID-19 era. The findings show which factors have contributed to business growth over the last five years.

Liquid Web Logo (PRNewswire)

Insights show companies experiencing growth during the study period focused on improving employee work environments, outsourcing when necessary, and scaling IT infrastructure.

"We recognize that scaling a business is difficult, especially with the complications of COVID-19 over the last several years, so it's no surprise that staffing and IT challenges have surfaced," said Terry Trout, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Liquid Web. "It's why we've created a wide portfolio of fully managed hosting solutions for SMBs and packaged it with expert support. We can be an extension of their team, monitoring and managing their servers, patching security vulnerabilities, and correcting issues before they are aware. We're more than an expense on their IT budget. We're a partner in their success."

Key study findings from the five-year growth period:

40% of companies raised employee compensation.

52% of businesses hired new talent to solve learning gaps within their organization.

75% of businesses outsourced half of their additional staffing needs.

62% of businesses scaled IT infrastructure to accommodate bigger virtual machines.

Participants in the study are U.S.-based business owners, partners, and C-level executives. Participants came from companies with fewer than 5,000 employees that identified as scaling a business within the last five years.

For more information, visit What Pandemic-Era Success Can Teach Us About Growing a Business .

About Liquid Web

Building on 25 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud), and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, over 100,000 software subscribers, and 2 million+ free version software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands.

Contact

Jackie Cowan

media@liquidweb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid Web