ConvergeOne Recognized in the Elite 150 Category on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ConvergeOne to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to professional and managed services, helping customers increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

"ConvergeOne is proud to be recognized in the Elite 150 category of the CRN MSP 500 list, as it is a testament to our commitment to building and deepening our relationships with our customers by bringing valued innovations to meet their most important objectives," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "We are keenly focused on providing purpose-led solutions that deliver incredible connections and experiences for our customers, and our customers' customers."

ConvergeOne's placement in the Elite 150 of managed service providers validates its ability to best deliver upon customer needs and deliver extraordinary value in business and beyond by proactively monitoring, managing and optimizing the evolving technologies that power its customers' businesses. ConvergeOne helps deliver value to its customers through innovative and integrated services, modernizing their businesses with a comprehensive range of secure, on-demand IT services and solutions tailored to their needs. ConvergeOne's approach to the cloud explores beyond technology to deliver better business outcomes, with a team of experts that is committed to designing purposeful solutions that solve unique challenges.

OnGuard, ConvergeOne's proprietary managed services delivery platform developed from real-world engineering insights and decades of experience managing complex IT environments, provides proactive monitoring and actionable data to support business continuity and automate improvements. Powered by the contact center experts at ConvergeOne, C1Conversations addresses the evolving needs of contact centers, incorporating cloud, customer service and omnichannel expertise to provide a single-platform integration solution. C1 Analytics provide clients with custom solutions to boost productivity throughout the entire organization and uncover hidden opportunities at scale.

ConvergeOne has continually been recognized on CRN's MSP 500 list because of its longstanding customer relationships and customer-centric values. ConvergeOne's focus on customer success is backed by its 2021 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80, a score that is nearly double the industry benchmark (as reported by ClearlyRated®) and places ConvergeOne in the NPS "World Class" category for the fourth consecutive year. This NPS validates ConvergeOne's ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise in the areas of collaboration, security and networking that together deliver incredible end-to-end customer experiences.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

