Wavestone Receives Great Place to Work Certification™, along with Management Consulted and Vault Designations

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone received its first-ever Great Place to Work ® certification in the United States for 2022, marking a milestone as a brand in a highly competitive talent market. Great Place to Work is globally recognized as an authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, and provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees' feedback. The results highlighted several areas of strength at Wavestone, including honest and ethical management, a welcoming environment for new employees, and a sense of pride in the work we deliver.

Wavestone was also recognized as a Top Boutique Consulting Firm for the second year running by Management Consulted, a leading resource that ranks organizations and advises on finding opportunities in the industry. Additionally, in the Vault Consulting survey, Wavestone ranked in the Top 25 globally for firms with International Opportunities in its first year of participation.

"As we grow as a firm in the US, it's crucial for us to continue focusing on the entire talent lifecycle for all of our colleagues," said Bettina Tam, HR Manager. "We want all our employees to find meaning, through growth and opportunities, in their experience working with us – and this recognition shows that our efforts are paying off."

"It is a true honor to be named a Great Place to Work ® certified company!" said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director and US Lead for Wavestone. "We are purpose-driven as a culture and have made great strides in developing our people. The culture they create is a real strength for us, and now we're seeing the results reflected with these distinctions.

"This certification means that we've been able to architect a strong culture – across different geographies and organizations that we've brought into the Wavestone fold." he continued. "We will continue to actively build on this progress and recruit the best talent to serve our clients."

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on nearly 4,000 employees across Europe, the United States, and Asia, and is a leading independent consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work® and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

