The National Humanities Center Announces 2023-24 Fellows

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Humanities Center (NHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of 35 Fellows for the academic year 2023–24. These leading scholars will come to the Center from universities and colleges in 17 US states as well as Canada, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Chosen from 541 applicants, they represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; anthropology; archaeology; Asian American studies; East Asian studies; ethnomusicology; gender and sexuality studies; history; history of art and architecture; information studies; languages and literature; media studies; medieval studies; music history and musicology; philosophy; psychology; religious studies; and Slavic studies. Each Fellow will work on an individual research project and will have the opportunity to share ideas in seminars, lectures, and conferences at the Center.

These newly appointed Fellows will constitute the forty-sixth class of resident scholars to be admitted since the Center opened in 1978. "We are extremely pleased to be able to support the exciting work of these scholars," said Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center. "They were selected from a truly exceptional field of applicants spanning the wide range of humanities disciplines. We look forward to their arrival in the fall as they pursue their individual projects and form a robust intellectual community."

The National Humanities Center will award over $1,550,000 in fellowship grants to enable the selected scholars to take leave from their normal academic duties and pursue research at the Center. This funding is provided from the Center's endowment and by grants and awards from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Geiss Hsu Foundation, the Henry Luce Foundation, the UNCF/Mellon Programs, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as contributions from alumni and friends of the Center.

The National Humanities Center is the world's only independent institute dedicated exclusively to advanced study in all areas of the humanities. Through its residential fellowship program, the Center provides scholars with the resources necessary to generate new knowledge and to further understanding of all forms of cultural expression, social interaction, and human thought. Through its education programs, the Center strengthens teaching on the collegiate and pre-collegiate levels. Through public engagement intimately linked to its scholarly and educational programs, the Center promotes understanding of the humanities and advocates for their foundational role in a democratic society.

Adeshina Afolayan (Philosophy, University of Ibadan) Philosophy in the Dancehall: Philosophy and Popular Music in Postcolonial Nigeria (Founders' Fellowship)

Ana Mariella Bacigalupo (Anthropology, University at Buffalo ) The Subversive Politics of Sentient Mountains: Collective Ethics and Climate Justice in Northern Peru (Burroughs Wellcome Fund Fellowship in the Humanities, Arts, and Sciences)

Bibi Burger (Languages and Literature, University of Cape Town ) The Whiteness of Afrikaans Literary Feminism (STIAS Iso Lomso Fellowship)

Moon Charania (Gender and Sexuality Studies, Spelman College ) Meditations on Brownness (UNCF/Mellon Faculty Fellowship)

Justin T. Clark (History, Nanyang Technological University , Singapore ) The Clockwork Republic: Sociolegal Culture, Time, and Struggle in the United States , 1787–1860 (Luce East Asia Fellowship)

Katherine Davies (Philosophy, The University of Texas at Dallas ) Care as Custody: A Critical Feminist Phenomenology of the U.S. Foster Care System (Philip L. Quinn Fellowship)

Andrea U. De Giorgi (Archaeology, Florida State University ) Cosa and the Water Systems of the Roman Conquest of Italy (3rd–2nd c. BCE) (Robert F. and Margaret S. Goheen Fellowship)

Xiaolin Duan (History, North Carolina State University ) Three Cities of the Early Modern Pacific: Connections and Conflicts between the Ming Dynasty and the Spanish Empire (Geiss Hsu Foundation Fellowship)

Devin Fergus (History, University of Missouri ) The Making and Unmaking of One America: President Clinton's Initiative on Race (John Hope Franklin Fellowship)

Sean L. Field (Medieval Studies, The University of Vermont ) Women Writing Saints' Lives: Gendered Authority and Female Authorship in the Middle Ages (Trustees' Fellowship)

Frederico Freitas (History, North Carolina State University ) Concrete Tropics: An Environmental History of Brazil's Modernist Capital (Research Triangle Foundation Fellowship)

Isabel C. Gómez (Languages and Literature, University of Massachusetts Boston ) Divest from English: Eco-Translation and Multilingual Repair (Fellows' Fellowship)

Michael S. Gorham (Slavic Studies, University of Florida ) Networking Putinism: The Rhetoric of Power in the Age of New Media Technology (Archie K. Davis Fellowship; NEH Fellowship)

Sally E. Hadden (History, Western Michigan University ) One Supreme Court (GlaxoSmithKline Fellowship)

Natasha Howard (Media Studies, Morehouse College ) Relationship Themes and Scripts in the Music of Black Female Rappers, 2012–2022 (UNCF/Mellon Faculty Fellowship)

Yohei Igarashi (Languages and Literature, University of Connecticut ) Word Count: Literary Study and Data Analysis, 1875–1965 (Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Fellowship)

Richard M. Jaffe (Religious Studies, Duke University ) Spreading Indra's Net: A Biography of D. T. Suzuki (The Duke Endowment Fellowship)

Karima K. Jeffrey-Legette (African American Studies, Hampton University ) Black Girls Write the Future: A Scholarly Investigation of Speculative Fiction by or about Women and Girls of African Descent (UNCF/Mellon Faculty Fellowship)

Tom Johnson (History, University of York ) The Reckoners: Economic Life in a Fifteenth-Century Fishing Village (Frank H. Kenan Fellowship)

Lisa A. Lindsay (History, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ) "Unity": African Women and Resistance in the Atlantic Slave Trade (Anthony E. Kaye Fellowship)

Rebecca Maloy (Music History and Musicology, University of Colorado Boulder ) Sounding the Saints in Early Medieval Iberia (Delta Delta Delta Fellowship)

Sequoia Maner (African American Studies, Spelman College ) A Critical History of Black Elegy in the United States (Ruth W. and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Fellowship)

Stella Nair (History of Art and Architecture, University of California, Los Angeles ) Inca Architecture: Chapters in the History of a (Gendered) Profession (Hurford Family Fellowship; NEH Fellowship)

Marguerite Nguyen (Asian American Studies, Wesleyan University ) Refugee Ecologies: Forced Displacement and American Literature (Donnelley Family Fellowship)

Wanda S. Pillow (Gender, Race, and Sexuality Studies, The University of Utah ) Troubling Intimacies: Sacajawea and York as National Subjects (William C. and Ida Friday Fellowship)

Miriam Posner (Information Studies, University of California, Los Angeles ) Seeing Like a Supply Chain: The Hidden Life of Logistics (John E. Sawyer Fellowship)

Richard J. Powell (History of Art and Architecture, Duke University ) Colorstruck! Painting, Pigment, Affect (Henry Luce Fellowship)

David M. Robinson (East Asian Studies, Colgate University ) Ability and Difference in Early Modern China ( John G. Medlin, Jr. Fellowship)

Jonathan Sachs (Languages and Literature, Concordia University , Montréal) Slow Time (M. H. Abrams Fellowship)

Matt Sakakeeny (Ethnomusicology, Tulane University ) Music is Life: Coming-of-Age Stories from the Margins of America (NEH Fellowship)

Abigail Susik (History of Art and Architecture, Willamette University ) Afrosurrealism and Anti-racism (Allen W. Clowes Fellowship)

E.K. Tan (East Asian Studies, Stony Brook University) Queer Homecoming: Translocal Remapping of Sinophone Kinship (Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship)

Elanor Taylor (Philosophy, Johns Hopkins University ) The Foundations of Social Metaphysics (William J. Bouwsma Fellowship)

Joan Titus (Musicology, University of North Carolina at Greensboro ) Dmitry Shostakovich and Music for Thaw-Era Cinema (Kent R. Mullikin Fellowship)

Su-Ling Yeh (Psychology, National Taiwan University) Enhancing Well-Being in the Age of AI: How Psychology Can Help (Luce East Asia Fellowship)

