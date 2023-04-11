ELLKAY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF LKORBIT, AN ENTERPRISE LABORATORY PLATFORM

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in interoperability for more than 20 years, announces the release of their laboratory enterprise platform, LKOrbit. This platform is built on ELLKAY's two decades of industry-leading lab solutions. With LKOrbit, laboratories can support business and clinical goals using this end-to-end, cloud-based connectivity platform that eliminates provider workflow challenges and maximizes reimbursements. LKOrbit connects to over 750 source EHR and PM systems, facilitates rapid orders, results and reporting, and enables access to the clinical and demographic information necessary for successful billing.

ELLKAY's CEO and Founder, Kamal Patel, said, "Our business started with laboratory connectivity. While we have expanded our business into other segments of healthcare, laboratory connectivity has remained at the heart of our innovation. We are excited to bring this comprehensive platform to our ELLKAY laboratory network of partners."

LKOrbit is a robust, scalable solution powered by the industry proven suite of ELLKAY products: LKCareEvolve, LKBridge, LKTransfer, and LKLiveMapping. LKOrbit enables electronic ordering and results of laboratory testing with rapid interface deployment and connectivity; provides an integrated environment to facilitate complex ordering workflows; and fuels reimbursement workflows, analytics, and innovation with live clinical data. The LKOrbit Platform is robust and scalable to meet the unique needs for any type or size of laboratory, radiology center, and more.

Megan Schmidt, Vice President of Product Management at ELLKAY, said, "LKOrbit is unique in the industry of laboratory connectivity. The flexibility of the platform allows solutions to be tailored to meet individual lab needs, while the seamless flow of clean data significantly improves the laboratory reach and reimbursement position."

Philippe Flamant, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ELLKAY, said, "The release of this unified solution is an answer to the desire from our partners for an integrated environment that facilitates the complex ordering workflows and creates efficiencies for frontline staff."

The LKOrbit Enterprise Platform is designed to scale for all specialties and empowers labs to not only look at day-to-day connectivity needs but also focus on ongoing innovation goals and strategies to grow beyond current capabilities. ELLKAY has empowered over 700 laboratories with connectivity to over 58,000 physician practices, hospitals, and reference partners. Because of ELLKAY's exceptional support, innovative solutions to data challenges, and flexible pricing models that incentivize long-term partnerships, laboratories work with ELLKAY as their one-stop shop.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide since 2002. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

