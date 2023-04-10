Kahua Secures FedRAMP Renewal

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management information solutions (PMIS), announces that it has earned its Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) renewal status, following a mandated annual audit process. With the sponsorship of the General Services Administration (GSA), Kahua became listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace in 2022.

FedRAMP promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers federal agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

This designation provides Kahua government customers confidence that their capital program technology will deliver enhanced security and monitoring capabilities, furthering the digitization for some of the largest programs in the country.

Kahua Chief Technology Officer Collin Whitlatch said cybersecurity is top of mind for all agencies who utilize cloud technology to manage their construction programs.

"The value of the assessment, besides being a requirement, is that it revisits the assessed controls to validate that they are in place and that they are working properly," Whitlatch said. "The artifacts we looked at are from our system housing and protecting live agency data. It's critical that the mechanisms and infrastructure we have in place work the way we have designed them."

Kahua is a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs, and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers, and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit us here.

