Sam and Mary Haskell Honored by University of Mississippi at Star-Studded Gala

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the thundering skies of Mississippi, stars of screen and stage celebrated Sam and Mary Haskell at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi on March 25th. The Ole Miss alumni took the opportunity to quietly raise funds for the nearby city of Amory, which was devastated by tornadoes. The Haskells, who were joined by many of their special friends from the entertainment industry in the celebration of the couple receiving the Ford Center's prestigious Concerto Award for their patronage of the center and the arts, contributed 100K through the Haskell Foundation to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund. Their donation was matched by another 100k from CREATE Foundation, via Mike Claybourne, President of CREATE Foundation, announced Rona Menashe, co-CEO of Guttman Associates.

"We had to do something to help Sam's hometown and the state we love," said the Haskells, who reside in Oxford. "We were joined by so many of our friends, who were also concerned for the citizens and city of Amory, and we both just knew that we have to do something. We are so grateful to our friends and colleagues who did not hesitate for a second to try and help," add the Haskells.

The gala was hosted by Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and featuring appearances by Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Christine Baranski, Emmy-winning actor and Ole Miss alumnus Gerald McRaney; award-winning actress Delta Burke; Broadway and Critics' Choice Award-winning TV star Bellamy Young (who stars in Haskell's The Walton: Thanksgiving and The Waltons' Homecoming); business mogul and fashion icon Kathy Ireland; percussionist Pedro Segundo; Emmy-winning producer, director, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; renowned pianist Bruce Levingston; and actor and singer Blake McIver Ewing. Dolly Parton made a virtual surprise appearance. Eight-time Grammy Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. received standing ovations after taking the stage and performing selections from their newest album Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons, as well as their greatest hits from The Fifth Dimension.

Sam Haskell is an Emmy-winning and multiple Emmy-nominated producer who heads Magnolia Hill Productions/Warner Bros. Mary Haskell is an accomplished actress and recording artist who has performed at the White House and Kennedy Center. The couple have been married since 1982.

