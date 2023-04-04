OKX Announces Main Stage Sponsorship of Rolling Loud Thailand Featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B and Chris Brown for Historic Inaugural Asia Festival

Top rappers will perform at 'OKX Stage' during Rolling Loud Thailand

Festival goers offered ' OKXclusive Pass ,' a special NFT pass that allows Rolling Loud Thailand ticket holders to unlock benefits

PATTAYA, Thailand, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced its sponsorship of Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, featuring headliners Travis Scott, Cardi B, Chris Brown and dozens of other artists to Rolling Loud Thailand, the Asia debut of the iconic musical and cultural event.

OKX Announces Main Stage Sponsorship of Rolling Loud Thailand for Historic Inaugural Asia Festival (PRNewswire)

Under the sponsorship, Rolling Loud Thailand's Main Stage will become the 'OKX Stage,' a venue where tens of thousands of attendees will witness the world's premier rappers perform.

The sponsorship takes the OKX brand to new heights alongside the star-studded lineup, which also includes Korea's Jay Park, Jessi, Japanese rap group Teriyaki Boyz, superstars Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Offset, and Ski Mask The Slump God, veterans like Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, and Fat Joe, and rising stars Central Cee, Ken Car$on, Destroy Lonely, and Bktherula.

OKX and Rolling Loud have also launched the ' OKXclusive Pass ,' a special NFT pass that allows festival attendees to upgrade their standard or VIP passes and unlock special benefits, including:

Access to the OKX Lounge, an exclusive lounge for NFT ticket holders with bar, merchandise, chill-out area, photo ops and entertainment

Fast Pass: skip-the-line access to Rolling Loud

Free high-speed WiFi in the OKX Lounge

Free drinks

Free shuttle bus from Renaissance Pattaya to venue

Exclusive OKX parking slots (up to 500 available)

An opportunity to meet the biggest stars

The chance to win two tickets for RL Miami, including round-trip flights

An opportunity to win one of 500 free tickets to RL Miami

Click here for step-by-step instructions for how to download the OKXclusive Pass.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "At OKX, we love making history. It will be a truly iconic moment when Travis Scott and other headliners light up the OKX Stage at Rolling Loud's first festival in Asia. When the bright lights come on and the crowd roars, OKX will be front and center. Through the OKXclusive Pass, we'll also be behind the scenes, unlocking the best experiences for fans who want a supercharged festival experience."

How to claim your NFT ticket

Simplified overview:

To get the RL OKXclusive Pass ; simply download the OKX App , toggle to wallet, create a wallet, back up your seed phrase. Next, jump to the NFT Market tab in the wallet and claim your RLTH OKXclusive Pass (please refer to detailed steps below).

Detailed step by step:

Download the OKX App

Open the OKX App > Click Wallet from the top toggle

Click I don't have a wallet —> Seed Phrase —> Enable now

Click Back up your wallet —> To iCloud –-> Enter your password —> Confirm to back up

Click the NFT Market tab in OKX Wallet —> Launchpad > RLTH OKXclusive Pass

Click Claim —> Fill in your personal info and submit

RL OKXclusive Pass will appear in your wallet in a minute

Go back to home — > Click My assets —> NFTs to view your OKXclusive Pass;

Users who have already downloaded OKX App, please scan the QR code to directly access the OKXclusive Pass landing page

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Rolling Loud

Founded by 6-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global phenomenon, hosting festivals on both US coasts and in multiple international locations. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre.

2022 was Rolling Loud's biggest year yet. The festival returned to their home base of Miami for their largest event to date, headlined by Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal, which brought an international array of all-stars to the beaches of Portimåo, Portugal. The festival's busy 2022 continued with the first ever Rolling Loud Toronto, headlined by Future, WizKid, and Dave, and the third annual Rolling Loud New York, headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky & Future.

In 2023, Rolling Loud expands its empire even further, returning to Los Angeles for Rolling Loud California, debuting Rolling Loud Thailand, its first-ever Asian festival, and staging three European shows including Rolling Loud Portugal, and the inaugural editions of Rolling Loud Rotterdam (NL) and Rolling Loud Germany.

