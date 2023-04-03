SUPER73 LAUNCHES THE ALL-NEW ADVENTURE SERIES FEATURING AN OVERALL DESIGN BUILT TO PERFORM IN RUGGED CONDITIONS

Rider-Inspired Feedback Contributed to the Refreshed Design, Feel, and Finish; Suspension, Eight-Speed Cassettes, Extended Seats, Off-Road Tires, Headlight, Taillight, and Relocated Battery

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, announced today the launch of its all-new SUPER73 Adventure Series lineup of bikes designed for the outdoors. Based on rider feedback, SUPER73 designed these models for the ultimate explorer by adding standard front suspension across the entire line. Select Adventure Series models boast fully adjustable front and rear suspension to suit riders needs, personalizing the riding experience.

The SUPER73 Adventure Series is packed with state-of-the-art features that will make riding more fun when exploring the outdoors with family and friends. Each SUPER73 Adventure Series model comes standard with more aggressive SUPER73 GRZLY tires, an extended performance seat with gripper vinyl for added comfort, a headlight and rear light, fenders, and the relocation of the battery to the down tube for the S and R models giving them a lower center of gravity for better handling. SUPER73 also implemented the eight-speed cassette as a standard feature on all SUPER73 Adventure Series bikes.

"At SUPER73, we combine thoughtful design with features riders want on our vehicles. It's a combination of form and function that sets us apart from the competition and the SUPER73 Adventure Series delivers in spades, so we're excited to announce the new lineup is available now," said LeGrand Crewse, SUPER73 CEO. "We are huge proponents of listening to our customer feedback, especially from our Super Squad, while understanding the critical details that take our product to the next level. We're always evolving our product lineup to reach the widest array of riders possible, showcasing a steadfast commitment to current and new customers."

SUPER73 Z Adventure - Starting at $2,695 U.S./ €3,599 MSRP

The SUPER73 Z Adventure design embodies a nostalgic, raw, moto-inspired bike that is the most cost effective in the new lineup, starting at $2,695. The Z Adventure Series model comes equipped with front suspension, a front fender, an eight speed cassette, and headlight to fit each rider's needs. Further playing up the bike's performance, this model features a new front suspension fork and hydraulic brakes. Within this new model, SUPER73 debuts its satin colorways, including Panthro Blue, Sandstorm and two special edition colors: Corsetti and Snowshadow.

SUPER73 S Adventure – Starting at $3,595 U.S. / €4,399 MSRP

Taking a step up from the SUPER73 Z Adventure, the SUPER73 S Adventure embodies the classic e-bike feel with a muted, yet authentic style. Boasting all the same features as its sister Z model, the SUPER73 S Adventure comes equipped with an off-road style front and rear fender, along with a relocated battery on the down tube of the frame and extended seat, providing a more aggressive design. The SUPER73 S Adventure can be found in the following colorways: Panthro Blue, Sandstorm, Corsetti and Snowshadow.

SUPER73 R Adventure – Starting at $ $3,995 U.S. / €5,399 MSRP

SUPER73's flagship Adventure Series model is the SUPER73 R Adventure, boasting an aggressive look that takes the riders fun and adventure to the next level. This premier model features everything the Z and S models come standard, along with the addition of fully adjustable front and rear suspension. The SUPER73 R Adventure will be available in Panthro Blue, Sandstorm, Corsetti and Snowshadow.

New Colorways for Existing Models

Continuing the trend of listening to its fans, SUPER73 announced some colorway changes of its non-adventure series lineup. Unveiling a completely new color, Metallic Aluminum, SUPER73 will feature this colorway in each of the existing Z, S, and R Series models. The Z Series will now be featured in a satin finish Obsidian and the S Series will include a satin finish Panthro Blue.

For full details on the Adventure Series lineup, visit SUPER73.com and follow along on Facebook® , YouTube® and Instagram®.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

