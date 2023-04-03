RYAN'S WORLD ISLAND ADVENTURES TAKES OFF WITH DOLE COLLABORATION AND MORE

Pocket.watch and Sunlight Entertainment Launch Ryan's World Island Adventures Program with Content, Commerce, and Co-Promotion

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, announces a new collaboration for the Ryan's World franchise from Sunlight Entertainment, Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company, with Dole Food Company and others to bring the Island Adventures program to every aisle and screen across North America. Starting today, 26 million co-branded DOLE® Royal Hawaiian® and Tropical Gold® Pineapples will hit stores across the United States and Canada. Ryan himself visited the Dole Pineapple Farm in Oahu, Hawaii, where he learned about pineapple farming to produce educational and entertaining content about his experience to be shared on his top YouTube Channel.

The Ryan's World Island Adventures program includes new content, new consumer products, gaming, and co-promotion extending the franchise:

The Ryan's World Island Adventures content series combines live-action and animated episodes and is rolling out to the Ryan's World YouTube channel subscribers (over 34 million people) over the next month. On April 1, 2023 , the channel will premiere a video featuring the Dole Pineapple Farm in Oahu, Hawaii , educating kids and families about the harvesting process. It features footage of the channel's 11-year-old star, Ryan Kaji , learning how to plant, harvest, wash and package pineapples.

Giant Mystery Volcano ($39.99) , Mystery Mini Tiki Egg ($9.99) , and marquee item the Mystery Pineapple Egg ($19.99) . Ryan's World will debut a suite of Island Adventure toys available at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. The toys are designed to encourage imaginative play and bring the Island Adventures theme to life, highlighted by the Ryan's World, and marquee item the

The Ryan's World Island Adventures Special, premiers for free on The Roku Channel on April 1, 2023 . The special features animation with live-action skits and adventures in Hawaii . The special will later be distributed on Ryan and Friends Plus and across pocket.watch's OTT network.

Tag with Ryan mobile video game, which has over 29 million downloads. Pineapple character upgrades and a new Island Adventures welcome will appear in the mobile video game.

The integrated partnership between pocket.watch, Sunlight Entertainment and Dole connects both brands to new audiences of kids and families through nutritious and enriching experiences and of course pineapple fun. Pocket.watch, Ryan's World, and Dole will deploy fun Island Adventures content for families to enjoy across their platforms. Ryan's World Combo Panda and Dole's Pinellopy Pineapple characters will collaborate on an exciting social content series, while immersive dotcom pages hosted by pocket.watch and Dole will showcase everything Island Adventures plus feature recipes and free downloadable activities for families.

"Dole is always seeking fun new ways to reach families and help educate on happiness and wellness through produce," said William Goldfield, Director of Corporate Communications, at Dole. "By connecting with such a recognizable brand for families as Ryan's World, pocket.watch provided Dole a powerful partner to help deliver the joy, flavor and pure sweetness of our pineapple."

"It has been such a pleasure for our family to partner with Dole and pocket.watch on such a fun initiative to match our brand-new Island Adventures content series," said Shion Kaji, Ryan's father and founder of Sunlight Entertainment. "Ever since we moved to Hawaii, we've truly been able to experience exciting island adventures as a family, and our trip to the Dole Farm is surely an adventure we'll never forget!"

Fans and shoppers can visit ryansworldshop.com/dole to enter for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii to tour the Dole pineapple farm and receive the full line of the Ryan's World Island Adventure toys. Everyone who enters will receive a code for a free Island Adventure Pineapple Ryan upgrade in the Tag with Ryan video game.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dole to feed kids and families more of what they love," said Amanda Klecker, SVP of Marketing and Franchise, at pocket.watch. "We know that kids today are looking for immersive experiences that combine toys, entertaining content, and real-life adventures, and the Dole and Ryan's World Island Adventures collaboration delivers on all fronts."

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole plc is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com .

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

