Nium Names Payments Veteran, Volker Steinle, as Senior Vice President and General Manager Americas

Steinle brings more than a decade of global payments experience from Adyen to fuel Nium's next stage of hyper growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global payments infrastructure for on-demand money movement, today announced the appointment of Volker Steinle as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. Steinle will be responsible for accelerating sales and revenue growth in the region, building an exceptional go-to-market team, and engaging customers and prospects.

Nium names payments veteran, Volker Steinle, as Senior Vice President and General Manager America (PRNewswire)

He will be based in San Francisco, California, and report to Prajit Nanu, Founder and CEO of Nium.

Steinle brings more than two decades of customer success and business development leadership to the newly-created role. He spent more than a decade at payments platform company, Adyen, building up many of its commercial programs. Most recently, Steinle led all commercial activities in North America, contributing to more than 25% of Adyen's revenue in 2021. Prior to this, he led country operations in Germany, expanding his role to lead the broader DACH region. Steinle began his tenure at Adyen as an International Sales Manager, onboarding the company's biggest clients in its early years.

"Our growth at Nium has only been possible because of the exceptional talent we've been able to add to our team," said Nanu. "Volker is a proven commercial leader who will help us grow our presence throughout the Americas region. He's a trusted advisor to clients, a mentor and coach for his teams, and a seasoned strategist. He'll be instrumental to taking us to the next level not just in the Americas, but beyond."

"Nium has the potential to surpass the success of some of the biggest names in payments today," said Steinle. "Unlocking more business opportunities across the Americas is my charter and I look forward to showing enterprises in the region how Nium is setting new standards for how fast money can move across borders."

A seasoned commercial leader, Steinle has also held sales and business development positions at Johnson & Johnson, Infosys, IBM, and TomTom. He holds an MBA from Erasmus University Rotterdam and a bachelors in international business and management from the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

About Nium

Nium was founded on the mission to build the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the on-demand economy, its single platform for global payments and card issuing is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere to disburse and collect funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – regardless of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

For more information visit www.nium.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046336/Nium.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/Nium_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Nium) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nium