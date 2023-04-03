Holland America Line Set to Explore South America, Antarctica and the Amazon River in 2024-2025

Oosterdam and Zaandam offer cruises ranging from 14 to 27 days throughout the Southern Hemisphere

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the colossal glaciers of Antarctica to the lush jungles of Brazil, Holland America Line's 2024-2025 South America season explores the diverse landscapes of the continent on destination-rich itineraries. From November 2024 through March 2025, Oosterdam offers cruises ranging from 14 to 22 days that visit exotic ports and offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences like visiting the Inca ruins of Macchu Pichu, rounding Cape Horn and sailing south to the world's most remote continent.

In February 2025, Zaandam sails the ultimate Amazon adventure with a 27-day itinerary roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that navigates the longest river in the world. The ship will traverse the two-toned meeting of the waters and journey along the Amazon River. This cruise adds a legendary voyage to Holland America Line's roster of itineraries that allow travelers to explore the world with a short drive or flight to departure.

"Holland America Line's South America cruises continue to attract travelers looking for those memorable experiences like the Amazon, Macchu Pichu and Antarctica, and South America delivers not only cultural immersion but also some of the most spectacular scenery in the world," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Our perfectly sized ships make it possible to explore these remote locations and visit smaller ports that give our guests a unique perspective of the continent."

Highlights of the South America and Antarctica Season:

14-day "South America Passage" itineraries cruise between San Antonio ( Santiago ), Chile , and Buenos Aires, Argentina :

17-Day "Panama Canal and Inca Discovery" cruises sail between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio ( Santiago ):

22-Day " South America and Antarctica " itineraries cruise between San Antonio ( Santiago ) and Buenos Aires :

Highlights of the Amazon Explorer Cruise:

27 days, departing Feb. 8, 2025 , aboard Zaandam:

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2024-2025 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book by June 5, 2023, to take advantage of the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

