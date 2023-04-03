CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is known for being the go-to dress destination for all of life's events. Today, the retailer has taken another significant step to own the industry by introducing three new pricing tiers within their widely popular Celebrate by DB Studio bridesmaids collection.

David's Bridal Introduces New Bridesmaids Collection Pricing Tiers with Hundreds of Dresses Under $100. (PRNewswire)

This new strategic approach comes amid economic inflation and financial uncertainty for many customers. In fact, according to the latest Pearl Report by David's, which tracks sentiment and data from real couples planning their wedding, when asked, only 28% of bridesmaids feel financially confident. It is no secret there are many expenses that come along with being a bridesmaid in a wedding – from the dress to hair and make-up, the bachelorette, bridal shower and beyond, expenses can add up quickly. Brides are very mindful of those expenses. David's knows from market research that a bride considers three main decision points when selecting her bridal squad's dresses: vision, color, and price. By rethinking their bridesmaids dress pricing tiers, David's can curate stunning looks without any compromise in quality and deliver at a price point that is attainable. Allowing bridesmaids to look and feel their greatest while standing next to their bestie on her big day and not feel like she has to sacrifice elsewhere in her budget.

Celebrate by DB Studio opens at $99.00, with two additional tiers at $109.95, and $129.95. The new pricing approach offers a wider array of high-quality, on trend dresses for every budget and every bridesmaid. Customers can shop the collection in store or online at davidsbridal.com.

Brides take home three FREE color swatches during her bridal appointment to help find the perfect color palette for her bridal party. Customers can also join the over two million members in the industry-leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive special deals and earn a FREE honeymoon, or even help her bestie earn points.

The retailer proudly offers the widest collection of dresses for all of life's magical moments – from weddings gowns to homecoming and prom dresses, graduation looks, date night or simply for those who want to make the world their runway. While many retailers face challenges amid pent-up demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions, David's Bridal has remained steadfast in its vast assortment of on-hand inventory with hundreds of styles ranging in sizes 0-30W in the US and ready to ship.

