Ascendion Named Enterprise Innovator in Digital Engineering Study From HFS Research

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, a digital engineering company, has been named an Enterprise Innovator in the recently released HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service Providers, 2023 report.

HFS Research (HFS) focused on provider ability to deliver data and engineering services to enable clients in the design, development, deployment, and management of digital products and solutions. Researchers assessed and rated digital engineering service capabilities of 25 top service providers across their value propositions, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and market impact (including client feedback and scale).

HFS named Ascendion as an Enterprise Innovator for being able to demonstrate global capabilities, digital transformation expertise, leading-edge enabling tools, implementation excellence, robust go-to-market capabilities, and client delight.

Ascendion distinguished itself with expertise in digital innovation, intelligent automation, agile commercial models, and talent orchestration related to software engineering. Ascendion's use of their proprietary engineering platform – known as Ascendion AVA – was noted as a particular strength. Clients, 70% of whom are Fortune 500 companies, called out Ascendion's flexibility, responsiveness, and implementation capabilities.

"Feedback from clients, our growth trajectory, and validation from one of the top analyst firms are confirmation that Ascendion's value proposition, culture, and capabilities are delivering a strong impact," said Paul Roehrig, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Ascendion. "HFS has consistently been at the forefront of ideas and evolution in our industry, so we are thrilled to be recognized as an enterprise innovator in their latest digital engineering research."

HFS Associate Practice Leader and report principal researcher Nandini Tare sees digital engineering to be an enabler to companies seeking relevance in an economy increasingly shaped by software-driven outcomes. "Enterprises are creating new revenue channels, making operations more efficient, and transforming their business models to stay relevant. This difference in focus shows that digital engineering is no longer a technology play but a strategic business transformation partnership," said Tare.

"Our enterprise clients, as well as new HFS market data, confirm that data & analytics, applied AI, and other new technologies can provide the business impact now necessary to thrive," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Ascendion. "Our ability to deliver high-quality software, engaging consumer experiences, and better return on digital investment helps clients become stronger competitors in their markets."

About Ascendion

Ascendion makes and manages software platforms and products that power growth and deliver captivating experiences. By embracing the future of work, we bring creativity and execution excellence together to deliver impact from digital transformation. Our engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent solutions accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 20 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology that elevates life with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture. For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com .

