Aeonia's™ Age Defying Skincare Expands Line of Space Certified™ Cosmetics

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavie Sciences announces the launch of Aeonia™ Eye Refresh, the second product in their Space Certified™ skincare line, Aeonia™. Clinically proven to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark spots, the power to repair and renew comes from Bacillus Lysate, the first biological cosmetic to be recognized as Space Certified Technology™ by the Space Foundation™. The proprietary ingredient has been proven to significantly reduce UVA-induced ROS levels, activate DNA repair enzymes, and stimulate hyaluronic acid production.

Aeonia™ Eye Refresh (PRNewswire)

The Aeonia™ Eye Refresh is designed to be used with the Age Defying Serum, which launched in October 2022. Formulated with ferulic acid, resveratrol, Vitamin B6, caffeine, Vitamin B3, polymers and peptides, the eye cream includes antioxidants and rejuvenating ingredients to restore the sensitive skin around the eyes. In a twenty-eight-day clinical trial with subjects of different skin types, imaging from a VISIA© CA device showed a statistically significant reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and dark spots. Using efficacious and functional ingredients is a core part of Aeonia™; driven by science and backed by data.

The Aeonia™ Age Defying skincare line is Delavie Sciences' first skincare line, which was co-founded by Dr. David Sinclair, a distinguished Harvard geneticist with an expertise in longevity. Dr. Sinclair and Delavie president, Dr. Kyle Landry, studied extremophiles, looking for organisms that can prevent and reverse aging. By merging their knowledge and leveraging exclusive technology researched by astronauts, they have developed a novel skincare line created of life, for life.

"Though skincare cannot extend the longevity of one's life, it can improve one's life by increasing confidence, and, thus, the power to face each day head on, with positivity. We know that Aeonia™ Eye Refresh will do just that, and we are excited to share it with the world." Dr. David Sinclair, Delavie Sciences Co-Founder

"The only way to advance skincare and skin health is innovation; Delavie's main goal is to create novel and powerful ingredients that have a positive impact on one's skin. Aeonia™ features the first of many patented ingredients that will revolutionize the skincare market." Dr. Kyle Landry, Delavie Sciences President.

You can purchase the Aeonia™ Eye Refresh on DelavieSciences.com , for $75 (affiliated on ShareASale ID#135237 and Skimlinks ID#99903).

HI RES IMAGERY LINKED

For more information and interview requests contact delaviesciences@michelemariepr.com

About Delavie Sciences

Delavie Sciences harnesses the power of nature to develop skincare that transcends any offering in the current market, giving customers truly one-of-a-kind skincare products. Working with top scientists, research institutions, and world-class universities, Delavie is able to change the lives of customers and the future of their skin. Of life, for life.

Delavie co-founder, David Sinclair, is a distinguished geneticist with an expertise in longevity. David has worked closely with Delavie to produce a cutting-edge and efficacious age defying skincare line.

Utilizing Bacillus Lysate, patented and proprietary Space Certified Technology™, Delavie Sciences went to the final frontier (and back!) to find a solution to combat the visible signs of aging experienced by all skin types.

Delavie Sciences Aeonia™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delavie Sciences