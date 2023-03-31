RollWorks Named Leader Across Account Data Management, Buyer Intent Data, and Advertising in G2's Spring Grid Report

User reviews highlight account-based leader's speed of implementation, usability, and value

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues its innovation leadership and momentum for B2B companies looking to accelerate efficient revenue growth. The company announced that in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report, it received 24 Leader awards, an additional 9 since the Winter report, including moving to a leadership position in Account Data Management.

On the heels of RollWorks' 2023 best software honor from G2, Spring 2023 is our best showing in a quarterly G2 report.

RollWorks was rated highly for speed of implementation, ease of set up, ease of use, and ease of admin and retained its leadership position in buyer intent, advertising, and account-based analytics, specifically:

Account-based Advertising

Account-based Analytics

Account-based Orchestration Platforms

Account Data Management

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Cross-Channel Advertising

Display Advertising

Marketing Account Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Retargeting

Social Media Advertising

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last few years and has seen a significant uptick in industry recognition. Most recently, the company was named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing #3 on the annual Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products list (up from #40 last year and the only account-based vendor in the top 10).

"On the heels of RollWorks' 2023 best software honor from G2, Spring 2023 is our best showing in a quarterly G2 report. Huge thank you to RollWorks' customers, who are increasingly vocal about our positive impact to their programs and initiatives around advertising, buyer intent, and account data management," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing at RollWorks.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. In the G2 Spring 2023 report, RollWorks was named to the Leader position in 7 grids, 1 additional since the Winter report. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores." RollWorks also received 54 badges, an 18 additional badges since the Winter report, including the "Users Love Us" badge, for having more than 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.

The company's explosion in customer satisfaction is fueled by a drumbeat of product advancements and the ability to dramatically impact organizations' go-to-market strategies. Notably, RollWorks recently unveiled RollWorks Keyword Intent , a proprietary intent offering that raised the bar for intent data sophistication. Organizations love Keyword Intent for its ability to give marketing and sales teams more precise and meaningful intent signals to enable better in-market account identification and prioritization.

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"It's intuitive and easy to use and the team at RollWorks is fantastic in helping you get onboarded and prepare your campaigns for success. We have a lot of legacy tech at our organization and were not able to get insights into our ABM efforts. Using RollWorks gives us the engagement insights, intent, and journey of our target accounts and allows us to quickly launch media campaigns to start getting in front of these target accounts." — Enterprise professional

"Love the product; even better team…I love the audience targeting capabilities, which are specific and easy to do. The team gives excellent guidance about optimizing our spend and making the most impact on our bottom line. I appreciate the intent data and have given access to RollWorks analytics to our sales team, who have successfully reached out to companies that are showing intent." — Mid-Market professional

"Great platform for brand awareness…and strong orchestration. Smooth implementation, great customer support, and a pretty intuitive system." — Mid-Market professional

To learn more about RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain, and expand your revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

