LM Funding America, Inc. Provides Year-End Business Update; Reports Successful Repositioning into Bitcoin Mining Strategy

Full-Year 2022 Revenue Increased by 93% and Mined 51 Bitcoins in the Fourth Quarter 2022

Approximately 2,800 Mining Machines Fully Operational Providing the Company with 280 PH/s of Mining Capacity at 2022 Year-End

Reports Working Capital of $8.3 Million and LMFA Stockholders' Equity of $49.2 Million ($3.76 per share) as of December 31, 2022

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Operational Highlights

Approximately 2,800 Bitcoin mining machines in operation as of December 31, 2022 .

Placed approximately 700 machines in operation in the first quarter 2023.

Anticipate an additional approximately 2,300 machines installed by June 30, 2023 , to bring total installed capacity to approximately 600 PH/s.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, "In 2021, we made the strategic decision to transform LM Funding into a Bitcoin mining company, and subsequently took measures to reposition the Company. Late in 2021, we placed an order for approximately 5,000 Bitcoin mining machines. As we progressed through 2022, we experienced a period of transition, locating and electrifying some of our mining machines, and initiating our Bitcoin mining operations. We also opportunistically capitalized on lower hardware pricing to order an additional 665 machines in the second half of 2022, bringing the total number of assets on hand to approximately 5,660 Bitcoin mining machines at year-end 2022. The Company subsequently purchased additional XP mining machines in early January 2023. When all 5,850 machines are fully operational, the Company anticipates total mining capacity of approximately 600 PH/s. We believe the decision to transform the Company into a Bitcoin mining company was the right one and that the results we demonstrated in the fourth quarter will accelerate as we continue to acquire, locate, electrify, and commence mining of Bitcoin on additional machines."

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding commented, "In addition to our revenue growth, our balance sheet remains solid. As of December 31, 2022, we had $4.2 million in cash, approximately 55 Bitcoins valued at $0.8 million, working capital of $8.3 million, and LMFA stockholders' equity of $49.2 million, or $3.76 per share. As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to execute on our growth strategy, which we believe will drive significant value for our shareholders in the years to come."

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , was approximately $1.7 million , an increase of $0.8 million , or 93% from $0.9 million for the full-year 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Bitcoin mining revenue of $0.9 million that was predominately generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the commencement of our Bitcoin mining operations in late 2022.

Cash of approximately $4.2 million , digital assets of $0.9 million , and working capital of $8.3 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Total LMFA stockholders' equity of $49.2 million and net equity per share of $3.76 as of December 31, 2022 . (Calculated as LMFA stockholders' equity divided by 13,091,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 )

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Cash

$ 4,238,006



$ 32,559,185

Digital Assets



888,026





-

Finance receivables



26,802





28,193

Marketable securities



4,290





2,132,051

Short-term investments - convertible debt securities



-





539,351

Short-term investments - debt securities



-





2,027,178

Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation



3,807,749





-

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,233,322





1,224,674

Income tax receivable



293,466





-

Current assets



10,491,661





38,510,632















Fixed assets, net



27,192,317





17,914

Deposits on mining equipment



525,219





15,986,700

Hosting services deposit



2,200,452





788,400

Real estate assets owned



80,057





80,057

Long-term investments - debt security



2,402,542





-

Less: Allowance for losses on debt security



(1,052,542)





-

Long-term investments - debt security, net



1,350,000





-

Long-term investments - equity securities



464,778





1,973,413

Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation



10,608,750





-

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



-





4,676,130

Operating lease - right of use assets



265,658





59,969

Other assets



10,726





10,726

Long-term assets



42,697,957





23,593,309

Total assets

$ 53,189,618



$ 62,103,941















Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,570,906





463,646

Note payable - short-term



475,775





114,688

Due to related parties



75,488





121,220

Current portion of lease liability



90,823





68,002

Income tax payable



-





326,178

Total current liabilities



2,212,992





1,093,734















Lease liability - long-term



179,397





-

Long-term liabilities



179,397





-

Total liabilities



2,392,389





1,093,734















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



-





-

Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 and 13,017,943 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



13,092





13,018

Additional paid-in capital



92,195,341





74,525,106

Accumulated deficit



(43,017,207)





(13,777,006)

Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity



49,191,226





60,761,118

Non-controlling interest



1,606,003





249,089

Total stockholders' equity



50,797,229





61,010,207

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 53,189,618



$ 62,103,941



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Years ended December 31,





2022



2021

Revenues











Interest on delinquent association fees

$ 359,012



$ 471,923

Administrative and late fees



70,686





69,369

Recoveries in excess of cost - special product



100,470





95,904

Underwriting fees and other revenues



96,605





120,176

Rental revenue



161,618





141,569

Digital mining revenues



945,560





-

Total revenues



1,733,951





898,941

Operating costs and expenses











Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)



1,033,226





-

Staff costs & payroll



19,422,723





6,257,375

Professional fees



3,158,446





2,271,808

Settlement costs with associations



160





2,000

Selling, general and administrative



635,268





417,963

Provision for credit losses



(10,177)





(10,000)

Recovery of cost from related party receivable



-





(200,000)

Real estate management and disposal



110,465





132,283

Depreciation and amortization



478,020





11,087

Collection costs



(12,213)





4,459

Impairment loss on mined digital assets



79,794





-

Other operating costs



1,514,224





444,345

Total operating costs and expenses



26,409,936





9,331,320

Loss from operations



(24,675,985)





(8,432,379)

Realized gain (loss) on securities



(349,920)





13,817,863

Realized gain on convertible debt securities



287,778





-

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security



-





(407,992)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



(56,830)





(1,387,590)

Impairment loss on purchased digital assets



(467,406)





(23,720)

Impairment loss on prepaid mining machine deposits



(3,150,000)





-

Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits



(1,790,712)





-

Credit loss on debt securities



(1,052,542)





-

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities



4,423,985





886,543

Realized gain on sale of digital assets



20,254





502,657

Loss on disposal of assets



(38,054)





-

Digital assets other income



5,658





3,775

Dividend income



3,875





2,113

Interest income



399,094





211,427

Interest expense



(4,416)





(653)

Gain on forgiveness of note payable



-





157,250

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (26,445,221)



$ 5,329,294

Income tax expense



(1,438,066)





(326,178)

Net income (loss)

$ (27,883,287)



$ 5,003,116

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,356,914)





(243,898)

Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.

$ (29,240,201)



$ 4,759,218















Basic income (loss) per common share

$ (2.23)



$ 0.70















Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ (2.23)



$ 0.60

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding











Basic



13,084,185





6,828,704

Diluted



13,084,185





7,927,255



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (unaudited)



Years ended December 31,





2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ (27,883,287)



$ 5,003,116

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



478,020





1,383

Noncash lease expense



95,098





100,698

Stock compensation



1,098,331





219,667

Stock option expense



16,571,978





2,323,118

Stock compensation - employees



-





292,500

Accrued investment income



(392,412)





(74,520)

Accrued recovery of legal fees



(55,364)





-

Debt forgiveness



-





(157,250)

Gain on deconsolidation of affiliate



-





(43,623)

Impairment loss on digital assets



547,200





23,720

Impairment loss on mining machine deposits



3,150,000





-

Impairment loss on hosting deposits



1,790,712





-

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



38,054





-

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security



-





407,992

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



56,830





1,387,590

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities



(4,423,985)





(886,543)

Allowance for loss on debt security



1,052,542





-

Realized loss (gain) on securities



349,920





(13,817,863)

Realized gain on sale of digital assets



(20,254)





(502,657)

Realized gain on convertible note securities



(287,778)





-

Proceeds from securities



2,565,893





30,400,433

Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security



-





(16,582,571)

Investment in convertible note receivable



-





(5,000,000)

Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities



844,882





4,231,758

Investments in marketable security



(844,882)





(3,651,400)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Prepaid expenses and other assets



651,471





(845,853)

Advances (repayments) to related party



(45,732)





89,235

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



393,261





349,644

Deposits for hosting fees



(3,202,764)





(788,400)

Mining of digital assets



(945,560)





-

Lease liability payments



(98,569)





(103,646)

Deferred taxes and taxes payable



(326,178)





326,178

Income taxes receivable



(293,466)





-

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,136,039)





2,702,706

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Net collections of finance receivables - original product



13,993





102,024

Net collections of finance receivables - special product



(12,602)





38,557

Capital expenditures



(15,382)





(14,411)

Investment in note receivable



-





(2,000,000)

Investment in note receivable - Seastar Medical Holding Corporation



(3,753,090)





-

Investment in digital assets



(988,343)





(1,419,958)

Proceeds from sale of digital assets



518,931





1,898,895

Loan to purchase securities



-





1,784,250

Repayment of loan to purchase securities



-





(1,784,250)

Deposits for mining equipment



(14,649,614)





(15,986,700)

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



-





(5,738,000)

Payments for real estate assets owned



-





(60,006)

Net cash used in investing activities



(18,886,107)





(23,179,599)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Loan principal and insurance financing repayments



(299,033)





(220,363)

Exercise of warrants



-





10,247,124

Proceeds from stock subscription



-





31,456,374

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(299,033)





41,483,135

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



(28,321,179)





21,006,242

CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR



32,559,185





11,552,943

CASH - END OF YEAR

$ 4,238,006



$ 32,559,185















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Insurance financing

$ 660,120



$ 210,260

ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized



300,787





-

Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net



26,961,095





-

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION











Cash paid for interest

$ -



$ 1,892

Cash paid for taxes



2,057,710





-



