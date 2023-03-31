LILYSILK Launches Partnership with One Tree Planted to Help the Environment by Planting One Tree for Every Online Purchase in April

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, announced a special partnership on March 31 with One Tree Planted , a non-profit organization that makes it easy for anyone to help the environment by planting trees where they are most needed. From April 1-30, 2023, one tree will be planted for every online order placed on LILYSILK's website, bolstering LILYSILK's strong commitment to global reforestation.

LILYSILK firmly believes that zero waste makes a difference and sustainability is at the core of LILYSILK's vision and goals. Through actions such as a partnership with the TerraCycle Recycling Program that sees all non-donatable LILYSILK textiles including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear made from silk and cashmere recycled for free, the launch of LILYSILK's Zero Waste Movement, and a recent upgrade to recycling and degradable compostable bags to reduce waste, the global silk icon is blazing a trail regarding zero waste and sustainable practices.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK said, "Sustainability and environmental protection remain at a high priority for us for a long time, so planting trees nourishes not only us but the whole planet. We are honored to work with One Tree Planted on such a powerful project and we are extremely proud of the environmental impact that we can make hand in hand with our customers."

"We are excited to be working with LILYSILK, and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership," said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager of One Tree Planted. "The trees we plant together will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come."

