EzriCare Eyedrops Lawsuit

, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EzriCare artificial tears are over-the-counter eyedrops used as a lubricant for eyes, relieving dry, irritated eyes. Carboxymethylcellulose sodium is the active ingredient in these drops. Millions of individuals have used these eyedrops, which the brand has recently recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now warns against purchasing or using these drops, as they have been linked to serious health issues.

The Problem with EzriCare Eyedrops

When you use eyedrops or any other eye product, you trust the product to help, and not hurt, your eye health. But the primary issue with eyedrops is the significant chance of the product or the dropper itself transmitting harmful pathogens into the body through the eyes.

This is exactly what has recently occurred with EzriCare eyedrops. Unfortunately, countless victims have experienced serious eye infections and other health complications after using this product.

As a result of so many infections, the CDC has released statements urging individuals to stop using and doctors to stop recommending these eye drops.

How Did EzriCare Eyedrops Become Contaminated?

At this point in time, as frustrating as it may be, the answer to this question is unclear. The CDC has performed extensive testing on eyedrop bottles obtained from infected victims as well as non-infected users. The results of these tests came back positive for pseudomonas aeruginosa, although it is still a question as to how the product became contaminated in the first place.

The results of the CDC's tests did, however, establish the causal link between using EzriDrops and the infections and other medical issues consumers were experiencing. The contamination likely occurred during the manufacturing process.

If you've used artificial tears distributed by EzriCare, Delsam Pharma, Pharmedica, or Aru Pharma and have experienced medical issues like those previously mentioned, you could have a valid claim for compensation.

Who's Entitled to File a Lawsuit After Using EzriCare Eyedrops?

You may qualify to file a product liability lawsuit and pursue monetary damages if: You used EzriCare eyedrops; You suffered harm, including eye infections, vision loss, blindness, or some other health complication that could be tied to your use of EzriCare.

Damages Available for EzriCare Eyedrop Lawsuits

When you file a lawsuit, you seek damages to help cover the monetary and non-monetary losses resulting from your harm. Potential damages you may be able to recover could include: Medical expenses for past and future medical needs; Lost income; Loss of earning potential caused by your injuries; Pain and suffering; Emotional distress; Mental anguish; Disability; and/or Loss of enjoyment of life.

Time Limits for Filing an EzriCare Eyedrops Lawsuit

The law imposes time restrictions on every type of civil lawsuit, called statutes of limitations. If you're considering filing a lawsuit for harm suffered after using EzriCare drops, take note of your state's statute. In Pennsylvania, the statute of limitations for product liability cases is two years from the date of injury. Failing to file your claim within two years can have negative consequences and hurt your ability to obtain the compensation you deserve.

