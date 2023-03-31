160 Driving Academy Celebrates Women's History Month

EVANSTON, Ill., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History Month, we're celebrating the trending increase of women entering the trucking industry. At 160 Driving Academy, 59% of Senior leadership is female-led, with 25.2% female team members throughout the organization.

160 Driving Academy CEO, Steve Gold, was featured on WBBM | CBS Chicago, and offers some insights into female students entering and graduating our training programs.

Gold remarks, "There's nothing different about training a male versus a female."

We couldn't be prouder of 160 Driving Academy graduate, Mimertha Fuentes of UPS, as she shares her motivations and experiences of entering the trucking industry.

Thank you to Lauren Victory for this encouraging and inspired story and to Women In Trucking Association for the latest industry statistics and insights.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential.

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Truckers Network the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry. Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company,the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network , and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

