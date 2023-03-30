The Treasure Hunt has Started: Bucked Up Launches Bucked Up® and Woke AF™ GOLD Only at GNC

As part of new limited edition pre-workout launch, Bucked Up is giving away up to 1,000 prizes

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up is going for gold with the limited-time launch of Bucked Up® GOLD and Woke AF™ GOLD at GNC stores and online. And you can bet these new pre-workouts won't be around for long. To celebrate the launch exclusively at GNC, Bucked Up is hosting a treasure hunt and hiding 1,000 golden tickets inside new product bottles. What can you win if you find a golden ticket, you ask? Cash prizes up to $250, gift cards, or even a cruise for two and $1,000 to spend to make it the trip of a lifetime!

Bucked Up is hosting a treasure hunt and hiding 1,000 golden tickets inside new GOLD product bottles. (PRNewswire)

"Bucked Up's great-tasting pre-workout products give individuals the fuel they need to get through the toughest of workouts," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising at GNC. "We're excited to introduce Bucked Up® GOLD and Woke AF™ GOLD to our consumers with the added excitement of finding a golden ticket for a chance to win treasured prizes. With this limited run, they won't be available for long! Stop in to your local GNC or go online to GNC.com so you don't miss out on these awesome new mystery-flavored products."

The addition of Bucked Up® GOLD and Woke AF™ GOLD is a continuation of new flavor and product innovation at GNC. Together, the brands launched Bucked Up® and Woke AF® Spiced Apple pre-workout (which can be taken with hot or cold water) at GNC in February 2023 after introducing Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade and Bucked Up® LFG in 2022. And with these new pre-workouts, GNC now offers more than 60 products from Bucked Up® across categories like pre-workout, protein and other performance solutions.

"Our partnership with GNC is one we truly value because it allows us to test and try new products with consumers; it allows us to innovate and introduce new flavors, like GOLD, while staying focused on delivering high-quality products," said Ryan Gardner, Owner, Managing Partner, CEO, Bucked Up®. "In partnership with GNC, we are excited to offer our customers a new, fun and engaging way to interact with our brand as they embark on the treasure hunt for a golden ticket."

